AirPods Max Not Popular Enough To Update, Claims Report — Here's Why Apple Is Wrong

The AirPods Max first came out in 2020. For those that can't count (I had to use my fingers), that's five years ago. As a result, they're one of the longest-lasting Apple products — and I'm not entirely sure that's a good thing.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we're likely not going to see an update to Apple's most premium cans until at least 2027. "They’re too popular for Apple to stop selling them," explains Gurman, "and they’re not popular enough for the company to invest a ton of time and money into creating a new version." That... sounds dumb.