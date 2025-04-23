Hurry! Sony's finest in-ear buds currently have a massive $100 discount

Whenever Sony releases a pair of earbuds, they always manage to cruise their way to the top of 'best' lists everywhere. The WF-1000XM5 are no different — they're a stunning pair of earbuds with some excellent headline features.

They're also much easier (read: cheaper) to get hold of right now. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are now just $198 at Amazon, thanks to a monster $100 discount. As ever, we don't know how long this discount will last so if you're in the market for a new pair of buds I'd suggest snapping these up quickly.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $198 at Amazon These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close.

Sony has long made the best wireless earbuds that you can buy, so it's no great surprise that the WF-1000XM5 are at the top of the list. They're the jack of all trades of earbuds, succeeding at nearly every metric.

The noise canceling might not be quite as good as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, but it's so close that you won't mind. Sound quality is excellent, and more than beats out the Bose and Apple AirPods Pro 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, it's the exhaustive feature list that really brings it all home for the XM5. They're chock full of stuff, from GPS-based ANC to Sony's 360 reality audio and everything in-between.

It's all accessible from one of the best apps for any pair of earbuds, like, ever. The Sound Connect app manages all your Bluetooth Sony devices, and lets you customize their sound, as well as activate all their features.

To top off what is already a very tempting sonic chocolate cake, the WF-1000XM5 have a solid battery life of eight hours from the buds themselves. That's extended to 24 hours by the charging case, so you're unlikely to find yourself scrabbling for a power outlet.