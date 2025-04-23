5 Netflix movies and shows you (probably) haven’t watched in 2025 yet

Netflix drops so much content these days, it’s nearly impossible to keep up. One minute you’re halfway through a new season of something decent, and the next there’s a fresh lineup of movies and shows ready to be watched.

I’ve definitely spent more time scrolling than actually watching. That’s kind of the beauty and the curse of Netflix in 2025.

Between the popular hits and the algorithm aggressively pushing the same handful of trending titles, there’s a whole other layer of great stuff getting buried. And some of those quieter releases are genuinely better than the loud ones.

So if you’re looking for something fresh, underrated, and worth your time, I’ve got you covered. Here are five Netflix movies and shows you probably haven’t watched this year yet.

‘Karma’

I really thought “Karma” had a shot at hitting No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10, but it didn’t even make it past the 10th spot. The crime thriller only trended for a couple of days before falling off completely. And that makes me sad.

“Karma” is dark, twisted and seriously addictive. I binged the whole thing and instantly added it to my favorites this year. It’s loaded with tension, wild turns, and moments that completely caught me off guard.

The name says it all: This is a show about people basically digging their own graves with the choices they make. And let’s be real, most of them aren’t exactly lovable. But hey, what goes around comes around.

Six strangers get caught in a tangled mess of karma, each one haunted by the fallout of their own bad decisions. Their paths crash together in a car accident that sets off a chain of revelations they never saw coming.

‘Demon City’

“Demon City” is another intense thriller that, sadly, didn’t hang out in the top 10 for long. It’s a solid pick for “John Wick” fans and I’m honestly surprised it didn’t get more attention.

While the movie does tend to focus heavily on the schemes of its rather generic villains and escalates the absurdity in the third act, it’s still a solid watch thanks to its expertly choreographed action and the satisfying feeling of watching the protagonist take down a slew of truly vile men.

Shûhei Sakata (Tôma Ikuta) is a ruthless hitman on the brink of retirement, ready to leave behind his violent past and settle down with his wife and young daughter. After completing his final job, he returns home to find his family slaughtered by a group of masked men, leaving him for dead.

Fifteen years later, Sakata has survived but was left comatose and wrongly accused of his family's murder. When one of the masked men reappears to finish the job, Sakata begins regaining his strength and embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance.

‘North of North’

If you're craving something that'll lift your spirits without being too sugary, Netflix's comedy “North of North” could be just what you're looking for.

It might not be one of Netflix’s best shows, but the quick 25-minute episodes make it a breeze to binge. The charming cast and light-hearted vibe make it a feel-good watch, especially when you need a little pick-me-up on a dreary day.

Set in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove, Nunavut, “North of North” follows Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk mother who goes on a path of self-discovery after making a sudden exit from her marriage.

Wanting a fresh start, Siaja moves in with her mom, Neevee (Maika Harper), and begins working at the local community center. As she navigates the challenges of single motherhood, new relationships, and personal growth, Siaja learns that change can be tough, but also incredibly rewarding.

‘Revelations’

It’s genuinely surprising that “Revelations” didn’t even make it into the top 10. This psychological thriller had all the makings of a hit, but maybe it just came out at the wrong time. Either way, I really hope this encourages more people to check it out because it’s definitely something worth watching.

The story centers on Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol), a man deeply committed to his church and community, always striving to do right by others. His world is shaken when an ex-convict, Kwon Yang-rae (Shin Min-jae), walks into his church, following a young girl.

Min-chan, noticing the stranger's tired demeanor and unfamiliarity, offers him a place in the congregation. But when he spots an ankle monitor on Yang-rae, Min-chan’s trust begins to unravel.

Shortly after, the young girl goes missing, and Min-chan becomes convinced that it's his sacred duty to make the guilty suffer. His focus turns to Yang-rae, determined to force him to pay for what happened.

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

What really stands out to me about “When Life Gives You Tangerines” is how it beautifully portrays lasting love through the ever-changing seasons of life.

The story spans decades, showing the characters aging and facing new challenges with each passing season, with their most difficult times falling in winter. At its heart, though, it’s a powerful reminder of how love endures through the years.

Additionally, it’s one of the priciest K-dramas ever made, yet, sadly, it didn’t receive the recognition it deserved on Netflix.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is set on Jeju Island, following the lives of Ae-soon (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), born in the 1950s. Ae-soon is a passionate yet financially hindered aspiring poet, while Gwan-sik is a devoted man who loves her deeply. The series portrays their love through various life stages, showcasing their challenges and triumphs across generations.

