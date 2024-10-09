I've been testing Beats headphones for years — here's the Prime Day deals I'd buy
You can't Beat this
Today is the last day of October Prime Day, so now is the time to scoop up great deals! And I've spotted some incredible savings on Beats headphones.
If you're looking for a great pair of attractive earbuds, you can currently pick up the Beats Solo Buds for a very tempting $49 at Amazon — a nice $30 discount for their lowest price ever. Want the biggest saving possible? The Beats Studio Pro have a massive $180 discount at the moment, taking them well below half price and giving them a fresh lowest price.
Read on for the best Beats deals in the Prime Day sales, and then head over to our Amazon Coupons guide to see how much extra you can save.
Quick Links
- All the best Beats Prime Day deals
More headphones deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell
Best Beats Prime Day deals
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49
Beats budget buds just became a whole lot more affordable thanks to this $30 discount in the Prime Day sale. They sound good, they're super comfortable, and while they lack ANC, their passive seal is enough to make sure you don't get disturbed by the outside world.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon
The previous generation of the Studio Buds (the non-plus version here) are the biggest noise-canceling bargain of the Prime Day sales. For less than $100 you get a great-sounding, comfy pair of buds that will block noise effectively.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
Featuring Spatial Audio support for Apple Music, the Beats Solo 4 are a great cost-effective way of trying out the Dolby Atmos format. They sound good and they're comfortable — and at half price, they're a big over-ear bargain.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Beats Pill: was $149 now $99
Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio, and this $50 discount is its first, giving it a new lowest-ever price.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
The upgraded version of the Studio Buds are a great, tiny pair of earbuds. The noise canceling is excellent, the case is perfectly formed for every pocket, and the fit is super comfortable. This deal is the lowest price we've seen on the buds, so it's well worth picking up this Prime Day.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The Beats Fit Pro are designed with one thing in mind — being a great fitness companion. That means they've got features that make them great for exercise, like the fit wings and the sweat resistance. ANC means that you won't hear anyone else grunting in the gym, and the great sound quality will keep you coming back for more.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149
The Beats Powerbeats Pro were the ultimate Beats when they came out – and they're still an excellent pair of earbuds. They've got AirPods Pro-esque noise canceling, solid sound quality and a helpful ear hook to make sure they stay secure. $100 off is an incredible deal!
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon
The Beats Studio Pro are not worth it at full price, but with a massive $180 discount they are more than worth considering. There's not much like them for $170 — good noise canceling, stylish looks, USB-C lossless audio support and spatial audio.
Price check: $169 @ Best Buy
