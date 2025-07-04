Netflix just got 'Born on the Fourth of July' — why I'm watching this Tom Cruise movie for Independence Day

Netflix has added a ton of new movies already this month, including a handful of Tom Cruise movies.

But there's one that I'll be watching this Independence Day, and that's Cruise's Oscar-nominated performance in the anti-war film "Born on the Fourth of July."

Now, there are a few reasons for this. First, I've never seen this movie — it's managed to be a blind spot in not only my viewings of Tom Cruise's filmography, but also director Oliver Stone's work and even acclaimed war movies.

In retrospect, it's kind of shocking I've missed it.

With it arriving on Netflix, though, there's no excuse not to watch it, as just about everyone has the popular streaming service.

That's not the only reason I'm watching it, though. On the day we Americans celebrate our nation's independence from tyranny and imperialism, there's never been a more appropriate time to watch this critique of our nation's foray into the same things we once fought to free ourselves from.

So if you're considering watching this movie as well, here's what "Born on the Fourth of July" is about, and why its message is still poignant decades after its release.

What is 'Born on the Fourth of July' about?

"Born on the Fourth of July" stars Tom Cruise as Ron Kovic, and is based on the memoir of the real Rod Kovic, who co-wrote the movie's screenplay along with director Oliver Stone.

The movie follows Ron's life as a child, then a teen, as a boy who longed to fight in a war like his World War II veteran father.

He ultimately joins the Marines straight out of high school, much to the dismay of his veteran father, who knows the true cost of war.

But while serving in Vietnam, the unthinkable happens. Ron is hit by enemy fire, and upon recovering, discovers he's paralyzed from the waist down. Now, he must live the rest of his life coping with the loss.

'Born on the Fourth of July' remains relevant today

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ron goes through many steps of coping with his loss before ultimately becoming an ardent anti-war activist, something we see revealed in the trailer.

One line from the trailer is now probably the movie's most enduring quote. "Now, people say - people say if you don't love America, then get the hell out," Cruise tells a news reporter. "Well, I love America."

That dichotomy has been relevant throughout history — a desire to remain a patriot in the face of your country's questionable, sometimes horrific acts.

But as the Vietnam War raged on, it was unavoidable, as anti-war protestors like Ron were decried as communists, even if they had lost nearly everything in the very war they were not speaking out against.

That dichotomy has never gone away since, at least, not fully. We saw it rear its head again as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq raged on without any end in sight, and we're seeing it again today with the conflicts in the Middle East.

I'm not here to lecture you on what viewpoint you should take or on who's right and who's wrong, though I can say for myself, I find Ron's journey as someone who grows to question the value and righteousness of war a relatable one, minus the combat experience. The closest I ever got to military service was having friends and family who served in various wars.

But I am here to say that, this Independence Day, you could do a lot worse than taking the time to examine these questions yourself, and watch an acclaimed masterpiece of a movie at the same time. Between Cruise's Oscar-nominated performance and Stone's Oscar-winning direction, there are worse ways to spend this July 4.

Stream "Born on the Fourth of July" on Netflix now