I found 9 Bose deals on Amazon that are actually worth your money — up to 36% off right now
These deals will set the tone for summer
Bose makes some of the best headphones and best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market. If you're in the market for some new gear from the popular audio brand you're in luck: Amazon is currently knocking up to 36% off Bose devices.
Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $119. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, which are currently $130 off.
We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will last, so we recommending adding to cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Bose deals on Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $129 now $99
- Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $149 now $119
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $199
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229
- Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $309
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
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The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $30 off, you have yourself a great deal.
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The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.
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This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max.
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The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $130 less, these are nearly perfect.
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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds gen 2 bring some big improvements to the table. They fit even better than the outgoing model, contain even better ANC, and there are increased sound modes for even more immersive listening. Six hours of battery might not be earth-shattering, but you can now charge the case wirelessly.
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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else.
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With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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