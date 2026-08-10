I found 9 Bose deals on Amazon that are actually worth your money — up to 36% off right now

Bose makes some of the best headphones and best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market. If you're in the market for some new gear from the popular audio brand you're in luck: Amazon is currently knocking up to 36% off Bose devices.

Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $119. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, which are currently $130 off.

We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will last, so we recommending adding to cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.

Best Bose Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149. Read more Read less ▼

Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 at Amazon This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds gen 2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds gen 2 bring some big improvements to the table. They fit even better than the outgoing model, contain even better ANC, and there are increased sound modes for even more immersive listening. Six hours of battery might not be earth-shattering, but you can now charge the case wirelessly. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $309 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time. Read more Read less ▼