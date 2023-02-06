How to watch Grammys 2023 in Australia: Live stream the awards right now

Music's biggest night is here. It’s time to watch the Grammys 2023 live stream, and awards have already been presented, so tune in right now. Some of the music industry's biggest stars will be on hand to perform, present and hopefully take home awards at the the 65th Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2023 AU date, start time The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air today (Monday, February 6) at 12PM (AEDT) via free-to-air on Channel 9 or streaming live online via 9Now (opens in new tab).

Beyoncé earned a leading nine Grammy nominations, giving her a total of 88 in her lifetime. That ties Bey with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artists in Grammy history. Her album Renaissance is up for Album of the Year, which she has never won in three previous tries. But most award pundits believe she will finally win this category.

Behind Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven.

Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, while performers include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith and Carlile.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammys 2023 live in Australia. Plus, scroll down for the list of the big four category nominations below.

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream anywhere, with a VPN

If you're out of the country, you could opt to access the CBS live stream of Grammys 2023 another way. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream in Australia

In Australia, music lovers can watch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards live stream Monday, February 6 from 12PM (AEST) via Channel 9 on free-to-air television. Alternatively, you can live stream the whole awards ceremony via 9Now (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Live stream Grammys 2023 on 9Now (opens in new tab) If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Grammys 2023 online via Channel 9's own catchup service, 9Now, which is hosting a live stream of the event at the same time. Alternatively, if you don't have time to watch the awards show live, you could stream it later via catchup. Simply visit the 9Now website (opens in new tab) or download the 9Now app to start streaming Grammys 2023.

Grammys 2023 nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Album of the Year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

ABBA, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Song of the Year

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, "God Did"

Gayle, "abcdfu"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi and JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com. (opens in new tab)

