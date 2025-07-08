You’re not using ChatGPT right unless you ask these 4 questions

As we collectively get better at creating prompts for ChatGPT, knowing what kind of follow-up questions we should be asking is another skill that comes in handy.

During intense debates I've had with ChatGPT, there are four questions I keep finding myself asking as I try to wrestle the truth out of the chatbot. They work great during deep-dive discussions, but they're also easy to reformulate on the fly to pair with shorter prompts.

In this article, I’ll walk through those four questions, explain why I use them, and show how they can help you get more thoughtful, accurate answers from ChatGPT.

Why I use these questions

I like this set of four questions because they cover different bases. That includes making sure all the information discussed is accurate, and that both ChatGPT and I have considered other possible approaches to tackle the issue at hand.

The first question is very easy to remember — it’s just three words long — but the rest aren't too hard to grasp either. All are equally helpful, as they consider different aspects of your prompts, so it's worth trying them all.

1. Double-checking (Image: © Tom's Guide) If I’m completing a particularly important task or if my gut feeling tells me that something about ChatGPT’s answer might be off, I simply ask it if it’s sure about its response. As tools like ChatGPT keep on improving every week, it becomes less and less likely to make an error that should have been easily avoidable. But it’s self-corrected itself often enough for me to keep this question ready in my back pocket. Even if ChatGPT’s original answer was correct in the first place, asking for its work to be rechecked often leads the chatbot to reformulate its response in a way that may help you understand it better. The three magic words I ask ChatGPT after my prompts are: Are you sure?

2. The missing link (Image: © Tom's Guide) Since ChatGPT became so efficient at replying to our questions, it’s easy to stick to the first answer you get and skip having deeper conversations about the topic you’re interested in. It’s hard to know what you don’t know, but this is where ChatGPT can come in. Aside from helping us discover our blind spots in general, ChatGPT can also help us see whether there’s anything we’re missing in the prompts we’re producing. In your next conversation with ChatGPT, try asking: Is there something about this topic that I’m not considering or is there a key element that I’m missing?

3. What do you need? (Image: © Tom's Guide) This question flips the perspective of the one before it. While we can ask ChatGPT to help us consider views we may have been overlooking, we can also ask whether there’s any information we can provide from our end to help it form a more complete picture of the problem we’re trying to solve. Maybe there’s a manual we can upload or a recent scientific breakthrough with implications for our field – if it’s not widely known, there’s a chance ChatGPT may not have picked it up. An easy way to solve this, after you’ve presented your main question to ChatGPT, is to ask: Is there any additional information or context I can provide which can help to enhance your response?

4. Who else believes this? (Image: © Tom's Guide) I write about AI for a living and am a big believer of the value it can bring. Still, I do appreciate and respect ChatGPT’s advice even more if I know it’s based on a solid source. As AI slop on the internet becomes harder to wade through, information that’s demonstrably helpful in real life becomes more precious. Let’s say you’re asking ChatGPT for help to create a business plan for your side-hustle. Left to its own devices I’m sure it will come up with intriguing thoughts. But wouldn’t you be curious to know which of the strategies were ones successful entrepreneurs supported? After you’ve received advice from ChatGPT, find out if there’s any real-world truth to it. I would use the prompt: Which world leader, notable figure, or CEO gave similar advice or would support such a plan? So if you’ve been asking ChatGPT for help to run your lemonade stand, this extra question (which you’re free to steal) could help you discover what someone like Mark Cuban believes about starting small.

Now you've learned about the 4 questions I ask ChatGPT every time, why not take a look at our other useful articles?

Check out I tested 5 custom GPTs — skip the rest and try these today and I used these 5 prompts to see what ChatGPT knows about me — and I'm surprised.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you're interesting in creating the best images in Gemini, don't miss this article.