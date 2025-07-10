I tried the five most popular ChatGPT prompts of all time — these were the best ones

While it still feels new and innovative, ChatGPT has been around for years now. In that time, users have worked out how to squeeze the best performance from the model, forcing it to think harder, work better, and produce compelling results.

People have been discussing these results in spaces across the internet, but one of the most popular locations is the Reddit forum ChatGPTPromptGenius. Here, over half a million people discuss the unique ways they’ve found to use ChatGPT.

We’ve analysed the best examples from this forum, bringing the five most successful ChatGPT prompts going back years for you to try out.

Write naturally

This prompt is quite simple but a bit long. You can either use it in full or take the parts of it that you think will be most useful to get performance out of ChatGPT

Asking ChatGPT to use simple language, avoid AI-giveaway phrases like dive into, or unleash your potential, be direct and concise, and maintain a natural tone. This also suggests avoiding marketing language and focusing on clarity.

If you copy and paste the instructions listed on the Reddit post from BenAttanasio, ChatGPT will inform you that it will now write in short, plain sentences, using no filler or hype, and will attempt to sound natural.

Secret codes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We recently covered these ‘secret codes’ in another article. This prompt suggestion from Reddit user Stuckingood uses internet acronyms to get ChatGPT to easily perform a certain task.

There are four main ones to take from this. Firstly, by typing “ELI5: [insert topic]”, ChatGPT will break down a topic for you in a simplified explanation that even a child would understand. A useful tool for quickly getting on top of a new topic.

Another popular example they list is “TL;DR” a prompt that, when used with a block of text, link, or upload, ChatGPT will give a summary of that information, summarizing long pieces of information quickly.

Finally, there is both “Jargonize” and “humanize”. These phrases either force ChatGPT to turn text into a more corporate and professional tone — imagine a LinkedIn post or cover letter. Or with Humanize it goes the other way, adding some personality to text.

You are an expert

Not just one prompt to use from here, but 10 excellent options covering everything from movie recommendations to how to find new medication.

While all of these prompts are useful, there are some that are especially worth trying. For example, adding “Do a web search and then reply” to the end of prompts can help reduce hallucinations in responses.

Another great one to try is “Rate the above [article] in different aspects and suggest how I can improve it in those areas.” This can be used to look through essays, articles or any text you are working on. ChatGPT will assess it for grammatical errors, how easy it is to understand, and more.

It is worth trying all 10 suggestions here from ea-forextrading, all of which can generate impressive results from the chatbot.

Rethink your answer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This style of prompt has been gaining traction recently. It utilises the reasoning functions of ChatGPT to produce a better response. In other words, it forces the AI model to check its workings before answering.

Simply add “Before you answer, assess the uncertainty of your response. If it’s greater than 0.1, ask me clarifying questions until the uncertainty is 0.1 or lower,” to the end of your queries.

This might seem like a strange addition, but it is a great solution. Often, chatbots are trying to balance time and output. This will reduce time but produce a better response. That’s especially useful where you need a longer, more thoughtful response.

The resume saver

(Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock)

The Reddit user Chatgptiz (what a convenient name) recently brought up a way to perfect your job resume. This requires quite a specific prompt to get working. It goes:

“Prompt: Act as a senior hiring manager with over 20 years of experience in the [PREFERRED INDUSTRY]. You have firsthand expertise in the [DESIRED ROLE] and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in this position. Your task is to identify the ideal candidate based solely on their resume, ensuring they meet and exceed expectations for [JOB DESCRIPTION].

Break down the key qualifications, technical and soft skills, relevant experience, and project work that would make a candidate stand out. Highlight essential industry certifications, domain expertise, and the impact of past roles in shaping their suitability.

Additionally, evaluate leadership qualities, problem-solving abilities, and adaptability to evolving industry trends. If applicable, consider cultural fit, teamwork, and communication skills required for success in the organization.

Finally, provide a structured assessment framework what an exceptional resume should look like, red flags to avoid, and how to differentiate between a good candidate and a perfect hire. Ensure your response is comprehensive, strategic, and aligned with real-world hiring best practices.”

Fill in the gaps and you’ll get a pretty spot-on guide for how to get your CV performing at its best.