Knowing how to use ChatGPT to summarize an article is useful when you’re in a rush and looking for the key points of an article. You might be a fast reader, but no one can compete with an AI. It can also often help to understand more complicated subject matter if it’s presented in smaller chunks. Of course, it’s always worth going back and reading the article properly when you have more time, to make sure you get the full gist of it.

We know you would never summarize one of our lovingly-written articles on Tom’s Guide, but for other sites and sources, here’s how to use ChatGPT to summarize an article.

And we’ll keep it brief, we promise.

How to use ChatGPT to summarize an article

Log in and select the chat bar Type TLDR and link to the article Press send



Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

As of the time of writing the main ways to use ChatGPT to summarize an article are on the new Bing with ChatGPT (which you may not have access to yet) or on OpenAI’s own website , where you can make a free account and then sign in. One thing to bear in mind is the openai.com version of the chatbot is limited to information pre-September 2021.



Both methods use the same command, TLDR, which is internet speak for “Too long, didn’t read”. Make sure to put this before the text you wish to summarize.



How to use ChatGPT to summarize an article - on ChatGPT.com

1. Log in and select the chat bar (Image: © Future) Login to https://chat.openai.com and select the chat bar at the bottom of the page.

2. Type TLDR and link to the article (Image: © Future) Type in TLDR and then paste a link to the article you wish to summarize.

3. Press send (Image: © ChatGPT) Select the send button (or press enter) and then wait for ChatGPT's response. Rest assured, the chatbot can skim the article much quicker than you can.

How to use Bing with ChatGPT to summarize an article

Select chat Enter TLDR and the article link Press enter and wait



Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Select chat (Image: © Future) Navigate to the Bing homepage in your browser of choice, select chat.

2. Enter TLDR and the article link (Image: © Future) Enter TLDR and then copy and paste the link to the article that you want summed up.

3. Press enter and wait (Image: © Bing) Press enter and then wait for Bing to prepare its response.

There you go, remember of course that just because an AI has summarized an article, it won't have altered the information at all. That means if the information isn't accurate to begin with, it won't be accurate in the summary. Your best bet is to stick to trusted sources like Tom’s Guide!

