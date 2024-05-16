Google’s new Ask With Video is an accessibility godsend for me — here’s why

One of the main advantages of AI is the improvement in overall accessibility, especially when it comes to doing things that other people would normally find quite simple. As someone who suffers from Malapropisms, I tend to find my brain placing the wrong words in places, but Google has announced a new feature during Google I/O to help people like me.

During the conference, Google described how Google Gemini has several new features that will improve the Google app search functions, including breaking down longer questions and offering detailed answers. However, the feature that really stuck with me was 'Ask With Video,' the new means of asking Google by inputting a video.

Usually, these kinds of shows are more flashy, with companies like Apple wanting to put their best foot forward and show off some of the real power they are bringing to the market. However, that can make it quite easy to miss or ignore features that can be really beneficial for people. I think Ask With Video will be a massive game changer for Google, at least from my point of view

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

What is Ask With Video

Ask With Video is a pretty simple premise, all a user will need to do is activate the feature on their Google App and record whatever they want to search while asking a question. Once the video is completed, the AI will break down the video frame by frame, compile all the relevant information for the user and present it like any other search.

In the example at the show a video was taken of a faulty record player, and the AI was able to register the model of the record player, scan the fault and relay information about what was wrong. Google presented fresults about what could be done and how it affected that model. It was also shown that Ask With Video works alongside all the other Gemini features in Google Search, so the results can be conveyed with as much complexity as the users desire.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Why do I think Ask With Video is a great addition

As I stated earlier, I have an issue with malapropisms which means my brain replaces words and it can be quite hard to think of the right word in situations. However, that alone isn't the only reason to get excited about this feature. The concept of being able to send a visual reference for my issue, rather than struggling to explain it, could be a major benefit to search engines.

One of the biggest issues with looking for things online is that if you don’t know the exact words and descriptions, it can be difficult to get answers. Ask With Video could mitigate the problem and help hundreds of people, especially the elderly who can have issues understanding the right words for more modern tech and issues. Google Gemini can also help people who have a problem typing words and, as such, avoid using search engines.

One question that needs to be answered is if it will be possible to type out a question instead of speaking during the video. The other is if it will be possible to use a prior video in the search, or if it will have to be recorded at the time. After all, we have all been sent a video from a parent and it would be nice to have the option to add that to the call.

(Image credit: Google)

Google’s I/O had a bunch of other AI accessibility features

There was more than just the new video search that spoke to me of improved accessibility options in the presentation. One of the most interesting features is the AI’s ability to alert a user that a phone call is a scam. Essentially, the phone will scan the call as it is happening and alert the user if it recognizes any words or phrases as fraudulent. This is a great feature, especially for elderly people who tend to fall for these ever-evolving traps.

Google also announced that Google Gemini will be able to quickly summarize group emails and present a breakdown of everything you will need to know. This is a great feature for anyone who has lost track of multiple conversations and wants an easy-to-read and understandable breakdown of everything that has happened.

(Image credit: Google)

Helpful AI features for all

Google Gemini getting new accessibility features is always great to see, and this latest addition will help keep Google at the forefront of search engine optimization. As someone who has issues finding the right words when looking for things online, the idea of using video is great and I can compare it to Circle to Search in terms of benefit.

If you want to know everything announced at the Google I/O event then check out our compilation of all the big Gemini AI and Android 15 news. We also made sure to post many of the reveals on TikTok so you can see all the new features as they were announced.