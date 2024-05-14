Google Maps just got two major upgrades — here’s what you need to know

Google has introduced two new features for Google Maps focusing on electric vehicle navigation and identifying particular roads. Both appear to be locked to the Android version of the app, at least for now.

The original report comes from SmartDroid (via 9to5 Google), which shows that Google Maps supports a filter to show charging stations for electric cars, instead of gas stations. To see the change users need to tap on the relevant filter button underneath the main search bar at the top of the screen. However, users need to set their car as electric in the Your Vehicle section of the Google Maps settings.

The second new feature allows the map app to show the entire length of a road and highlight it in blue when you search for it. The previous version placed a pin in the middle of the road that was searched for. This new feature gives a better idea of the layout of the road, but it is still possible to navigate and search for any specific point on the road.

(Image credit: Google)

Google has had several changes over the last few months, including changing the app's whole look. Google revealed a new UI earlier this year that showed off more the map but quickly reverted to the old design. However, the app has since reapplied the new design, indicating that the revert was more of a postponement than anything.

Google also recently included a new feature to make exploring other cities even easier. When launching the app in certain cities, users will see three new recommendation lists that show trending locations that are consistently rated highly by visitors and, finally, a gems list that reveals up-and-coming locations worth visiting.

Google is constantly working to improve its service, and the addition of better support for electric car drivers is great to see. While we don’t know if this feature will come to the best iPhones, we can only hope it will. We expect to hear more Google Maps news today at Google I/O so be sure to follow our Google I/O 2024 live blog for all the latest announcements.

