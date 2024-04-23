Google Gemini on Android just tipped for huge real-time upgrade

Google Gemini could be about to get an important upgrade on Android phones, one that pumps out responses to your queries in near real time. Rather than having to wait for a full response, as is the case with the current version of the Gemini app.

This change was spotted in code by AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb). The change amounts to what Google developers have named “real-time responses," with a toggle confirming that “Responses will show in real-time while in progress”.

In other words, Gemini will be following ChatGPT’s lead and producing answers as they’re generated, rather than making users wait for a complete answer. This is also how Google Gemini works on the web, and means the Android app experience will be changing to match.

Naturally, the full answer will still take roughly the same amount of time to generate. But if you’re after certain details right away, or you want to see progress being made rather than sitting around, this change will certainly appeal. It also helps make conversations with the Gemini chatbot feel more natural, because it mimics the way real people speak.

But that’s not the only change uncovered in the Gemini app code. AssembleDebug also found a toggle that lets Gemini access your device’s location. That could, in turn, allow Gemini to better personalize its answers based on where you are, or answer different kinds of prompts. Things like asking Gemini for good spots to eat or things to do in the local area.

It’s unclear when either of these toggles will be accessible in the stable version of the Gemini app. AssembleDebug was able to switch on the real-time response toggle, which suggests that it is getting close to being ready for the masses. However ,we will have to be patient and wait to see what Google’s plans are and how it intends to roll everything out.

Perhaps we’ll hear some more details at Google I/O 2024, which is expected to take place next month.

