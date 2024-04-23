Google Pixel 8a price hike rumored — but it may not be as bad as it seems

News
By Richard Priday
published

New Google Pixel 8a leaks feature real-life video and a suspicious price leak

Google Pixel 8a leaked render from @OnLeaks
(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Fears of a Google Pixel 8a price hike have been stoked by the alleged discovery of the new phone's Canadian pricing, in adverts spotted by the team at PassionateGeekz.

The screen-capped ads show the Pixel 8a starting at CA$708.99, or CA$792.99 for the higher-capacity 256GB version. For comparison, the current Pixel 7a launched at CA$599 in the Great White North last year.

Two screenshots containing alleged pricing details for the Pixel 8a

(Image credit: PassionateGeekz)

This suggests a pretty hefty price increase, but that doesn't fit neatly with existing rumors and trends. For one, these are some very sketchy-looking adverts from a third-party retailer, and at strangely specific price points, rather than the usual $x99 pricing we usually see for phones like this. 

Plus, while we have seen possible proof of a Pixel 8a price hike in Europe from a reliable source, that only indicated the equivalent of a $60 price hike, not a hundred dollars or more like this leak suggests.

No smartphone leak should be taken at face value, but this one deserves greater skepticism than most. Maybe the prices in this leak are accurate in one highly specific circumstance (bad luck Canadians?), but we doubt Google would make its budget phone this much more expensive in a single generation.

Leaked Pixel 8a video

The pricing leak images don't actually feature the Pixel 8a at all, not even a leaked render. Fortunately for anyone wondering what the new budget Pixel looks like, we have here a fresh real-life video showing it off, courtesy of a now-disappeared Instagram Story by account gsm_islame (via X leaker @MysteryLupin).

A screenshot of an Instagram Story showing two Pixel 8a handets

(Image credit: GSM_Islam / Instagram)

Still looking a lot like the Pixel 7a, this alleged Pixel 8a appears in the rumored Mint Green and Bay Blue colorways, although the tipped Porcelain White and Obsidian Black models aren't visible here. The alleged new Pixel still features a camera bar with dual rear cameras, but has more rounded corners to match those of the Pixel 8 series.

See more

The Story also included some specs information. The Pixel 8a comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM by default, as we expected, but will apparently retail at 4750 Moroccan Dirham, the equivalent of 468 dollars.

We should finally see the Google Pixel 8a unveiled and launched at Google I/O next month, hopefully along with some Android 15 and Pixel Fold 2 news. Although there's not much left for Google to reveal at this point when it comes to the Pixel 8a, we'll be happy to see it and finally test it to see if it's worthy of a spot on our best cheap phones guide.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 166 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Google Pixel 8
2
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Google - Pixel 8 Pro 256GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8
6
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
10
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Deal ends Mon, May 6, 2024
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.