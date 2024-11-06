Google confirms Jarvis AI after accidental leak — here’s what we know

News
By
published

Tony Stark can rest easy — this Jarvis isn’t coming for his armor.

Google Chrome on Android
(Image credit: Rafapress/Shutterstock)

Google has unintentionally confirmed the existence of its advanced AI, "Jarvis," following a leak exposing the tech giant's latest AI developments. The disclosed documents, initially published on Google’s own cloud platform, were quickly removed, yet not before revealing an AI agent capable of browsing the internet and autonomously retrieving information.

This leak comes a few days after OpenAI's own o1 model leak, which exposed a new model that can analyze images and access tools like web search and data analysis. It also comes less than a week since the roll out of ChatGPT Search and is similar to the latest beta project from Anthropic, which lets Claude take control of a user's computer through a series of updating screenshots.

According to The Information, sources close to Google suggest that Jarvis was intended for an internal pilot test before a potential public release. Yet, the unplanned disclosure has accelerated speculation about Google’s timeline for officially unveiling the AI.

From what know, Jarvis would be able to visit websites, make online purchases with your permission, and even fill out forms. The Chrome-based AI, would be the biggest upgrade since the browser launched in 2008.

Unlike existing AI tools that rely on pre-loaded data, Jarvis is designed to search the web offering users the ability to retrieve real-time data, bypassing traditional search engines. It's functionality appears to be an extension of Google's Bard AI, blending natural language understanding with advanced data retrieval capabilities. This move towards real-time data responses is a shift from traditional chatbots, which are typically limited by their training data and can only answer questions based on information up to a certain date.

However, as AI-powered browsing becomes more common, issues around data transparency, access to private content, and the ethical use of web data will likely intensify.

Although Google has yet to comment formally; it is likely the company is assessing the situation and preparing an official announcement on Jarvis’s features and availability.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 60 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
8
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
9
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
Preorder
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer