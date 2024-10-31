ChatGPT search is live — here’s how to try it now

News
By
published

No ads, just information.

chatGPT search bar
(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI has announced the release of ChatGPT’s latest feature: real-time web search, available now for Plus and Team subscribers, with a broader rollout to follow for free, enterprise, and educational users in the coming weeks.

This launch moves ChatGPT even closer towards a full-fledged AI-powered search engine — without the clutter of ads. The AI model will offer direct answers, including visuals and curated web sources in an upgrade that promises faster and more accurate information retrieval than similar search tools such as Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Bing-integrated Copilot.

With this new functionality, ChatGPT can search the internet to deliver live, contextual answers to users in a more personalized way.

Real-time updates

gif of chatgpt search

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

ChatGPT search was developed with a blend of proprietary technologies and Microsoft’s Bing infrastructure, further confirming a solid relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft. The search model itself is a refined version of GPT-4, specifically tuned for internet navigation, enabling ChatGPT to pull fresh data while providing clear citations and sources for each query.

Aiming to responsibly manage copyrighted content within ChatGPT, OpenAI has established partnerships with publishers, including Hearst, Condé Nast, Axel Springer and News Corp.

These partnerships grant media companies more control over how their content appears, though no automatic priority is given. Out of respect to paywalls and user privacy, publishers can opt out of OpenAI’s web crawling if they choose.

Ad-free search

Perhaps the greatest standout feature for the latest search feature is ChatGPT’s ad-free environment, a decision OpenAI intends to keep in place for now, though have acknowledged that running real-time AI search is costly. Limits will be set for free-tier users, but OpenAI has yet to specify the exact parameters.

Another standout feature is the integration of interactive visuals. Stock information, for instance, is now presented in clickable graphs with real-time updates, while the sources sidebar allows users to scroll through verified web links, offering a more transparent approach to information sourcing.

In a landscape where AI-powered search is rapidly evolving, ChatGPT’s new real-time search feature aims to meet user demands for reliable, timely and ad-free information access across desktop, iOS, and Android platforms.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 62 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
5
Macbook pro
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
6
Apple 14" Macbook Pro (m4,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
Preorder
Load more deals
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer