OpenAI reportedly launching new browser very soon to compete with Google Chrome — here's what we know

OpenAI’s dominance in the AI world has been huge. Since launching ChatGPT, as well as a host of other tools, the company has steadily become one of the biggest names in tech. Which makes its next move somewhat obvious.

For months now, OpenAI has been hinting at the idea of launching a web browser. This is news we covered late last year, but the arrival date of this new tool could now be imminent.

That’s according to Reuters who published the exclusive news that the browser could be launching in the next couple of weeks. This news is based on reports from “three people familiar with the matter”.

According to these people, the browser would aim to use AI to “fundamentally change how consumers browse the web” and would give OpenAI even more access to something they deeply desire, data.

What could this browser look like?

OpenAI, like with most of their other projects, has kept incredibly quiet about this. That means we don’t have much of an idea of what this browser might look like.

The Reuters sources claim that the browser is designed to keep some user interactions within a ChatGPT-like native chat interface instead of clicking through to websites. They also said it is part of a strategy from OpenAI to weave its services across both the personal and work lives of consumers.

While we don’t have confirmation of the details, it is easy to paint a picture of what this could look like. Especially as Perplexity, perhaps the closest thing to Google in the AI world, just launched a browser.

AI-powered browsers are, essentially, the combination of chatbots and search engines. There is a lot of crossover between the two, but they have separate aims.

Chatbots are designed to answer your questions, organize information and explain complicated topics. Search engines offer this function, but in a more complicated way, requiring extra steps to find out. Where search engines thrive is the extensions past what a chatbot can do.

This could be booking flights, shopping, getting directions etc. However, agentic AI is combining the two. This is AI that can act on your behalf and is growing quickly in popularity.

Imagine the ability to ask a chatbot “flights to LA on the 16th July for under $200 dollars and having a model not only find that information but book it all as well. Or finding the best restaurants near you and scanning through all of them to see which have tables at certain times.

This is broadly the aim, and likely similar to what OpenAI might create with its browser. It’s a smarter, more powerful version of Google.

While Google has started to look into AI in its browser (as seen by AI overviews) it has yet to adopt anything quite like OpenAI or Perplexity. However, while it is a major change to the world of AI, it could also be a risky one and a move that companies need to get right, giving AI a lot of freedom over finacials and data.

The report from Reuters suggests that this could be available in the next few weeks. However, this is also the timeframe that OpenAI is expected to launch GPT-5, the latest in updates for its models.

While these could be launched at the same time, that would be unlikely, especially considering how overworked that would make OpenAI’s servers. But, the company is anything but conventional.

We could see both launched together, one after the other, or, in typical OpenAI style, both heavily delayed at the last minute.