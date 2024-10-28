Google’s Project Jarvis could be biggest Chrome upgrade in 15 years — visiting websites, filling in forms and making purchases for you via AI

News
By
published

The rise of AI Agents continues

and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google is rumored to be releasing a new version of its powerful Gemini AI model later this year, and part of this will be ‘Project Jarvis’. This is an autonomous AI agent built into Chrome that can perform various web-related tasks on your behalf.

According to The Information, Project Jarvis would be able to visit different websites, fill in forms and even make purchases on its own — based on your instructions of course. Overall, this could be the biggest upgrade to Chrome since it launched in 2008.

This is similar to Claude with Computer Use, a beta product unveiled by Anthropic last week that lets Claude take control of your machine through constantly updating screenshots. It uses these to determine where to ‘click the mouse’ and perform tasks.

However, unlike Claude's broader computer access, Project Jarvis is specifically limited to Chrome browser and focuses on consumer tasks like shopping and travel booking, with sources saying the system currently needs several seconds between each action.

What is Google Project Jarvis

AI robot hand touching human hand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google’s Project Jarvis, named for Tony Stark’s AI assistant in Iron Man, will take on most of your everyday web tasks. You’ll basically be able to tell Gemini ‘I have $500, find me a holiday for these dates, book it and just tell me the details’, and it will make it happen.

Its goal is to automate everyday web tasks in Chrome. Jarvis works by taking control of the browser, capturing screenshots of what is happening on screen then using its ‘AI Vision’ capabilities to work out where to click and what to type.

I just hope Jarvis finds a way to fill my bank account before going on a spending spree.

Jarvis won’t have control of your whole computer, like Claude, but it does work in a similar way. A future version may give you computer control if it comes to ChromeOS in the future, although there is no mention of that possibility in the Information report.

According to the The Information's report, it will come out in December with the next big release of Google Gemini, likely to be called Gemini 2. This will likely be on December 6, a year after Google released Gemini 1, although it may not get widespread release until 2025.

It is also not clear whether Jarvis will be available to everyone, or a developer preview similar to Anthropic’s Claude Computer Use. If widely available it may be restricted to Gemini Advanced subscribers or as an opt-in preview due to the rumored ‘few second delay’ in each task.

Jarvis, Computer Use and OpenAI’s Project Swarm are all examples of ‘AI Agents’, the next major development in the AI race. These basically automate everyday tasks, allowing you to simply ask the AI to do something and know it can get on with it. I just hope they find a way to fill my bank account before going on a spending spree.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 92 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Refurbished
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(Refurbished 512GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2-inch...
Back Market (US)
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?