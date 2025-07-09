Forget Chrome — this new AI browser is changing how people search the web

Perplexity AI, the fast-rising search startup backed by Jeff Bezos, Nvidia and SoftBank, just launched its first web browser.

Dubbed Comet, this AI-powered browser is designed to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance, which still commands over 68% of the global browser market.

But instead of rehashing what’s already out there, Comet aims to completely rethink how we interact with the internet, turning passive searches into real-time conversations.

What makes Comet different

Built on Chromium (just like Chrome and Edge), Comet integrates Perplexity’s conversational AI directly into every browsing session.

The standout feature is the Comet Assistant, a built-in sidebar that can answer questions about the page you’re viewing.

Whether you’re shopping online and want to compare products, booking a hotel or summarizing a news story, Comet handles it; all without opening a single new tab.

That means no more bouncing between sites or copy-pasting search queries. Users can ask or highlight text to get the answers they need.

Who can try it

For now, Comet is limited to Perplexity Pro Max subscribers, who pay $200/month, along with a small group of invite-only testers.

A broader rollout is expected later this summer, including Mac and Windows desktop support, followed by mobile.

Privacy promise

We live in an era of growing digital surveillance, which is a concern to users. Comet promises privacy by design. According to Perplexity, no personal data is used to train its AI models, and browsing activity is stored locally.



Comet represents a major shift in the way we use browsers. Instead of treating search as a separate step, Perplexity is embedding AI directly into the act of browsing itself.



As companies like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI race to develop intelligent assistants and AI-enhanced browsers, Perplexity is carving out a unique lane, betting that users want agents and privacy, not just answers alone.

Final thoughts

Comet’s next moves are worth watching. Desktop support will roll out first for Mac and Windows, with mobile apps expected to follow shortly after.

On the content side, Perplexity’s future could hinge on how it manages publisher relationships, especially as licensing disputes with major media companies remain unresolved.

And as browser wars heat up, the question remains whether Chrome’s AI Overviews will be enough to keep users, or if Comet’s fully integrated agent model will steal market share.