The first truly copyright-free AI video generator has arrived — here's what we know

We’ve been hearing the same thing for months now that AI is coming for Hollywood. That is now a statement of fact as one company launches its first fully-licensed AI video model for professional production.

Moonvalley, an AI video company, has announced the public release of its AI tool Marey. This was originally announced months ago, but is now available for filmmakers to try out.

The company makes two big promises with this release. Firstly, it will produce professional-level video that can be heavily edited and controlled. And more importantly, it was entirely trained on explicitly licensed material, avoiding all of the copyright concerns of some of its competitors.

This means that Moonvalley could be the first AI company to produce scenes for filmmakers, without the concerns of using other filmmakers' intellectual property in their own work.

“We built Marey because the industry told us existing AI video tools don’t work for serious production,” Moonvalley CEO and co-founder Naeem Talukdar said, announcing the launch.

“Directors need precise control over every creative decision, plus legal confidence for commercial use. Today we’re delivering both, and proving that the most powerful AI comes from partnership with creators, not exploitation of their work.”

Introducing Marey by Moonvalley - YouTube Watch On

What is Moonvalley and why is this important?

Moonvalley has been gunning for this position for a while, looking to stand out as the ethical alternative to AI video in the professional world.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AI video market is packed. Along with the big professional names like Gemini and ChatGPT’s Sora, there are smaller competitors from Runway, Pika, Higgsfield, Kling and more. In other words, it isn’t the only AI video generator out there.

However, along with its take on copyright-free video, Moonvalley is aiming to make this new model better than its competitors. It was fully trained on native 1080p video and, by avoiding user-generated content in its training, can consistently produce higher quality footage.

The company claims that Marey can produce sharper footage up to five seconds at 24 FPS with consistent quality throughout. Directors can control object movement and camera control, and can alter motion, camera styles, and make small changes throughout the footage.

(Image credit: Moonvalley AI)

Users can try Marey on a monthly credits-based system. It’s $14.99 for 100 credits, $34.99 for 250, and $149.99 for 1000.

While Moonvalley is positioning itself as a tool for Hollywood, it is more likely to appeal to small-time filmmakers who have a story to tell but lack the budget to bring it to life.

TechCrunch was shown the tool in action, detailing the level of control that users have over the film. Marey offers free camera motion, allowing you to adjust the camera trajectory with your mouse.

Moonvalley plans to roll out more features over the next few months, including controls for lighting, trajectories, and character libraries.

For now, this is in its early stages, but Moonvalley has clearly set its sights on beating the market when it comes to usable AI footage in film and TV.