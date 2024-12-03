7 ChatGPT prompts I’m using to improve my gift giving — here's how to try them

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for loved ones, no matter what the deal, I usually find myself somewhere between knowing exactly what to get and having absolutely no idea where to start—even on Amazon. The truth is some people are just easier to shop for than others.



That’s why, this year, I’ve decided to approach gift-giving differently. I’m enlisting ChatGPT as my brainstorming partner. After all, I’ve used a chatbot to help me with other holidays, why not use it as my secret elf this time?



With the right prompts, I’ve turned the gift-selection process into a creative collaboration, leveraging AI to generate gifting ideas that are thoughtful, personalized, and often unexpected. Here are the seven ChatGPT prompts I’ve been using to elevate my gift-giving game—and how they’ve transformed the way I shop for the people I care about.

1. “What are unique gift ideas for someone who loves [insert interest]?”

No matter who the person, this prompt is my go-to starting point. By specifying the recipient’s interest — whether it’s sports, crafts, or lawn care—ChatGPT generates a list of ideas that go beyond the obvious. Let me tell you, the gift ideas do not disappoint!



For example, when I asked for gifts for my mom who loves quilting, ChatGPT suggested so many ideas that I never would have thought of including a LED light, design software, or even tickets to a textile museum.



These ideas were far more creative than the standard gift card that I might have otherwise chosen. ChatGPT might be an emotionless bot, but it certainly does a great job of adding a touch of personalization to the gift giving process.

2. “What gift can I give that solves [specific problem]?”

If you’ve ever wanted to give a practical gift without being boring, this prompt is a game-changer. For example, when I told ChatGPT about my kids getting too much screentime, it recommended plenty of creative options to get them outdoors, including an electric scooter and even binoculars.



Sometimes with all the deals and ideas at every turn, it’s hard to know what exactly to buy. Turning to ChatGPT for gifts that solve a problem can make all the difference. ChatGPT has endless ways to search, making it a game-changer for those of us caught up in the hustle of the holidays.



In this case, getting the kids outside is more a gift for me, but in most cases, giving a gift that solves a real problem for someone, shows you’ve been paying attention—and they’re always appreciated.



3. “What gift ideas are inspired by [specific memory or shared experience]?”

This prompt helps me tap into the emotional side of gift-giving by connecting the present to a special moment. When I mentioned a trip my sister and I took to Paris, ChatGPT suggested a framed map of the city, cookware for French pastries, which also inspired an idea for a new coffee maker.



Turning to ChatGPT actually sparked other ideas including scrap booking, fashion accessories, and a journal to use on our next trip. These ideas turned the gift into more than an object, it became a symbol of our bond, which is extremely special.

4. “What are some affordable but meaningful gift ideas for [relation or age group]?”

Let’s face it: budgets matter. This prompt has been invaluable for finding thoughtful gifts that don’t break the bank. I have identical triplet nieces who are now tweens and quickly becoming more individual than ever. They each have their own personal taste and personality despite looking exactly like each other.



When I asked for affordable gift ideas for them, ChatGPT suggested a mix of fun and funky, creative and personal including a custom puzzle and DIY adventure kits. I loved the idea of DIY adventure kits packaged in a decorative box, which felt deeply personal yet cost very little.



This prompt is especially good for extended family or acquaintances when staying on budget is a top priority. I tried it for teachers, bus drivers, and coaches and got equally inspiring results.

5. “What’s a creative way to package a gift for someone who loves [theme or hobby]?”

Presentation matters, and this prompt has made even simple gifts feel extraordinary. ChatGPT once suggested wrapping a cookbook in a gingham kitchen towel and tying it with twine for a friend who loves to cook.

For a music lover, it recommended packaging concert tickets inside an album cover of their favorite artist. I love these extra details, even when the present is a gift card because it makes the gift just as exciting as the gift itself.



ChatGPT suggested cutting out an old soccer ball and using it as the “box” for a new soccer jersey for my son. What a great idea— I can’t wait to see the surprise on my tween’s face when he opens this gift!

6. “What are some unexpected or ‘wow factor’ gift ideas for someone who [insert personality or lifestyle trait]?”

When I want to surprise someone, this prompt is my secret weapon. For a friend who’s always on the go, ChatGPT suggested a portable espresso maker, a high-quality travel journal, earbuds, and a sleek new luggage. For a colleague who’s a foodie, it proposed a molecular gastronomy kit or a subscription to a global snack box.

These gifts are designed to delight and stand out from the usual crowd. Even better, they show how much you really know the recipient and their lifestyle. One thing I’ve learned from using ChatGPT is that even a ‘wow’ factor doesn’t have to break the bank.

With the right prompt, ChatGPT will suggest something special while staying within a budget. In fact, because ChatGPT is so responsive, the opportunity to have an actual brainstorming conversation in Voice Mode, can feel like bouncing ideas around with a friend— and someone who won’t give away the secret!

7. “What’s a meaningful gift I can give that isn’t a physical object?”

Sometimes, the best gifts aren’t tangible, especially for my husband who is always asking, “Do we need this?” This prompt has helped me brainstorm experience-based gifts that create lasting memories.



When I used it for help finding a gift for my husband, ChatGPT suggested a wine-tasting experience, a virtual cooking class we could take together, or a day trip to our favorite spot just outside of the city. For a busy friend, it proposed gifting a meal delivery service or hiring a cleaning service for a day.



These ideas emphasize thoughtfulness and are always a big hit. This prompt is especially good for that person who “has everything” or says they “don’t need anything.”

Tips for using ChatGPT as a gift-giving assistant

If you’re ready to try this method, here are a few tips to get the most out of it:

Be specific in your prompts. The more details you provide about the recipient, their interests, and their needs, the more tailored the suggestions will be.

Combine ideas. Sometimes, the best gifts come from blending multiple suggestions. For example, ChatGPT’s idea of a wine-tasting experience inspired me to create a DIY wine-tasting kit for a friend.

Think ahead. Keep a running list of prompts and responses throughout the year. I realize it’s too late this year, but you can always use this method for birthdays and other celebrations. This way, you’re not scrambling for ideas at the last minute.

How these prompts have improved my gift-giving

Since incorporating these prompts into my process, I’ve noticed a few key benefits. First, they’ve eliminated the stress of coming up with ideas, which always seems to be my problem year after year. ChatGPT generates suggestions I wouldn’t have thought of on my own, saving me time and mental energy.

Second, the prompts have pushed me to think more creatively and consider gifts that align with the recipient’s personality and preferences, making the gift even more impressive and impactful. Finally, I’ve been able to tailor gifts more specifically, which has led to more heartfelt reactions when the gifts are opened.

With these seven ChatGPT prompts, I’ve transformed my gift-giving approach from guesswork to thoughtful curation. Each prompt serves a unique purpose, whether it’s sparking creativity, solving a problem, or adding a personal touch.



If you’ve ever felt stuck in a gifting rut, let ChatGPT be your brainstorming partner. It might just turn this season of giving into your most inspired one yet.