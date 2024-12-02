7 last-chance Le Creuset deals — save up to 42% this Cyber Monday

Le Creuset is always a hot favorite during Cyber Monday. Like other premium brands, Cyber Monday is a prime time to bag a bargain and buy a prestigious item of cookware that would normally blow your budget.

Investment pieces are just that. If you purchase a Le Creuset item you’ll own it for years and know that it will never wear out or need replacing. That’s why it makes sense to make the most of these excellent deals and check out this round-up of Le Creuset bargains, because there’s a good reason why we rate the brand as number one in our best cast iron skillets guide.

There’s plenty of Le Creuset items to choose from, most of which come from Williams Sonoma. This includes a seasonal speciality — Le Creuset’s 12 Days of Christmas Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven, now $304. However, I'm also tempted by Le Creuset’s 10-inch Cast Iron Skillet, now $175 at Williams-Sonoma. There’s also a cute looking Classic Whistling Tea Kettle for $108, if you enjoy making tea, or just look the look of a classic tea kettle on your cooktop.

The best Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Tea Kettle : was $134 now $108 at Williams-Sonoma If you’re going for a classic, retro vibe, you might not want to get an electric kettle. With this Le Creuset whistling tea kettle, you can be safe in the knowledge that the enamel interior won’t corrode even after years of use. The spout whistles once water has reached boiling point so you don’t have to keep an eye on it. Plus, it's suitable to use on all cooktops and you can save $26 right now.

Le Creuset Skinny Griddle: was $205 now $119 at Williams-Sonoma This slim griddle pan is designed to slot over a single cooktop and can even be used on an induction cooktop. The diagonal-lined pan will give your food aesthetically-pleasing grill marks to elevate your cooking, and its raised griddle is supposed to help render fat out and elevate your food above said fat. It's also dishwasher safe! What's more you can save 42% during Cyber Monday.

Le Creuset Heritage Open Rectangualr Dishes, Set of 3: was $195 now $135 at Williams-Sonoma That's lots to love about this set of three rectangular baking dishes, apart from saving over 30% this Cyber Monday. There’s a 7 inch, 10 inch, and 13 inch dish, so you can bake something for the whole family with just this one set. The interior has a nonstick glaze and the enamel finish won’t get scratched from metal utensils. The lapis, nectar and french gray shades are exclusive to Williams Sonoma.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, Cerise: was $183 now $153 at Amazon This stunning Cast Iron Chef's Oven comes in Cerise, and has a large capacity of 7.5-quarts, giving you plenty of pot for a hearty casserole to feed lots of hungry guests. It has a tight sealing glass lid, sealing in moisture and flavor, which also allows you to check how your cooking is progressing without lifting the lid.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet 10” : was $220 now $175 at Williams-Sonoma If you’re in the market for Le Creuset cookware, the cast iron skillet is probably the best place to start. And you can save 20% on this clearance sale item at Williams Sonoma, although it's unlikely to be around for long! The only color available is matte navy, which would look perfect in the on-trend jewel-toned kitchens I’ve been seeing everywhere. What makes Le Creuset’s cast iron skillets so special is that they don’t need to be seasoned, unlike other brands.