7 ChatGPT prompts to boost your creativity and critical thinking skills — I use these every week

If you’ve ever stared at a blank page, stalled out on a tough decision, or just felt stuck, I completely understand. I’ve been there more times than I can count. That’s why I started using ChatGPT beyond productivity to actually help me think more creatively and critically.

Yes, AI can actually help you stretch both the left and right side of your brain.

Think of it as a workout for your mind. The right prompts can help you look at problems from new angles, challenge assumptions and get the creative juices flowing even when you’re only running on caffeine and deadline panic.

Here are 7 prompts I use regularly to boost both creativity and critical thinking. I encourage you to give them a try and make them work for you.

1. Tough decisions and problem solving

Prompt: “Give me 10 unusual solutions to [insert problem] that most people wouldn’t consider.”

Use this prompt when you’re making a tough decision or stuck solving a problem. It works by helping you break out of conventional thinking.

This prompt forces ChatGPT to get weird (in a good way) and encourages you to stretch your thinking to look beyond what is in front of you.

For example, you might try using this prompt for getting more engagement with social media or coming up with new blog post ideas.

2. Discovering new perspectives

Prompt: “What would [famous thinker/creator] say about this idea?”

This prompt challenges your assumptions by comparing them to someone with a totally different worldview.

This one is great when you want to look at something from a different point of view, but with a specific way of thinking. For example, “what would Steve Jobs say about this idea for an AI-powered meal planner?”

3. Poking holes in the story

Prompt: “Play devil’s advocate — what’s the strongest argument against this idea?”

There’s nothing more humbling than someone pointing holes in your brilliant idea.

Yet, this is arguably one of the best ways to perfect your ideas. When you think you're right but want to be sure, use this prompt to help you poke holes in your logic before someone else does.



I use this prompt all the time to reveal flaws in my ideas and patch them up before taking them further.

4. Mix things up

Prompt: “Combine [industry or topic 1] with [industry or topic 2] and pitch me a product idea.”

When brainstorming or ideating, this prompt helps encourages innovation by combining two unrelated fields.

This is surprisingly helpful and allows for the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that sparks big ideas.

A good example could be combining video games with grocery delivery and asking ChatGPT to pitch the idea. The possibilities are endless.

5. Releasing your thoughts

Prompt: “What are the most common mental traps people fall into when thinking about [topic]?”

Even if you completely understand a topic fully, you might need help tapping into new ideas.

Similarly, if you’re working on a complex topic and don’t understand it completely, you may need clarity.

Either way, this prompt builds self-awareness around cognitive biases and blind spots. From planning a vacation to planning a budget, this prompt supports critical thinking and creativity.

6. Ask for metaphors

Prompt: “Give me a metaphor for [abstract idea] that a 5th grader could understand.”

If you’re struggling to understand a topic, ask ChatGPT for a metaphor to help break it down. This prompt is useful because it simplifies the complex into something easier to understand.

This prompt is powerful because if you can explain something simply, you can understand it deeply. You might try this prompt on how blockchain works or helping a child gain clarity on a multifaceted topic.

7. Visualize your ideas

Prompt: “Tell me a short story that illustrates this idea in action.”

Bring abstract ideas to life with the help of AI by using this prompt.

Stories trigger emotional engagement, which can help you remember concepts longer.

This works when you are hoping to visualize your ideas or want to illustrate the value of specific topics.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re trying to write more compelling content, come up with bold new ideas or just stop overthinking everything, these prompts can help. I should know because I use them all the time. I’ve found they go beyond giving me better answers and completely change the way I think.

You can copy and paste any of these prompts into ChatGPT right now and see what happens. Let me know in the comments how they work for you and, if you have a few of your own, I’d love to try them!