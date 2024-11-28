Our favorite budget espresso machine just dropped to $118 — save big with this Black Friday deal

You could easily spend $500 when shopping for a new espresso machine, but if you're on a budget, your options become a lot more limited. That's why I'm so impressed by this huge 28% saving on our top-rated budget choice. The CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker is only $118 at Amazon in this Black Friday espresso machine deal, which is an unbelievable price for an editor-approved machine that creates quality espresso and evenly textured milk in minutes.

When Tom's Guide's Mike Prospero tested the CasaBrews in June, he said "for the cost of about 35 venti lattes at Starbucks, the Casabrews Espresso Machine CM5418 will make you a pretty darn good copy in your own home — or better, depending on how you feel about Starbucks." And thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can make that 25 venti lattes.

CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker : was $165 now $118 at Amazon We gave this espresso machine 4 stars in our review, which found that while it can't compete with premium machines, it does make a great coffee and is more than capable of handling your espresso and milk-steaming needs.

Why we recommend it

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In our CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker review, we gave it a 4-star rating on account of its budget-friendly price point and quality results. Sure, it can't quite hold its own when compared to the premium machines on offer from the likes of De'Longhi and Breville, but if you're on a budget and want to learn how to make espresso from home, it's the best espresso machine you can get for the $100 mark.

The machine comes in a range of colors including blue and pink, but the stainless steel colorway is the cheapest in this Black Friday sale, and it also looks akin to other stainless steel espresso machines, giving a luxe look to your kitchen.

Not only is this machine very reasonably priced, but it will also cost you less to run over time than the likes of Nespresso and Keurig, as coffee grounds are much cheaper to buy than coffee pods.