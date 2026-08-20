'Lymphatic walking' workouts are trending — this is what happened when I tried it

There are many trending walking workouts around, so what's another to add to the mix? If getting your daily steps and closing your Apple Rings isn't quite doing it for you, this simple walking hack could be the secret to better energy and feeling less sluggish the next time you head out.

Lymphatic walking is a low-intensity workout that is clocking up a lot of Google searches right now for those looking to beat the bloat. According to David J. Sautter, a NASM-certified personal trainer with WalkFit, lymphatic walking could pack some benefits. Here's what he thinks.

What is lymphatic walking?

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Sautter explains: “Lymphatic walking is a gentle, rhythmic style of walking that uses natural breathing and muscle contractions to support the movement of lymph and excess fluid around the body.

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"The focus is on consistent, low-impact movement, with the muscles in your feet and calves acting as a natural pump with every step.” By this, Sautter means the calves help pump blood back up the body rather than allowing it to pool in your lower half, which aids circulation and is known by many as your second heart.

How does lymphatic walking work?

"Each step provides a gentle pumping action through the muscles, which can help move fluid through the lymphatic system. Combine that with relaxed, deeper breathing, and this creates a low-intensity way to keep fluid moving rather than sitting stagnant, which can develop after long periods of sitting," Sautter explains.

“Research even shows that movement, like walking, activates the muscles in the lower legs, which act as a natural pump to help move fluid out. This is why gentle, rhythmic walking can support circulation and lymphatic flow."

What are the benefits of lymphatic walking?

According to Guts UK, four in 10 people suffer from bloating. "Lymphatic walking offers a simple way to get the body moving and support the movement of fluid that naturally occurs, usually through water weight," adds Sautter. "One study (2021) even found that just 10–15 minutes of walking after each meal improved symptoms including bloating, gas and post-meal fullness."

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A gentle post-meal walk gets the digestive system moving, helping food and gas pass through the gut and potentially ease feelings of fullness and bloating.

You might have already heard about this; it's called fart walking. Yes, another walking workout trend that involves a stroll, post-meal.

“A gentle post-meal walk gets the digestive system moving, helping food and gas pass through the gut and potentially ease feelings of fullness and bloating," adds Sautter. "A short walk can break up long periods of sitting, supporting blood flow and switching the body from feeling stagnant to active, which can help you feel more energized.”

A trainer-recommended guide on lymphatic walking

“Lymphatic walking doesn’t need to be complicated or intense," says Sautter. "The focus is on gentle, rhythmic movement and consistency rather than speed. It’s best to aim for a 10–15-minute walk after lunch or dinner, or use it to break up long periods of sitting."

Here's how:

Warm up (0–5 minutes): “Start at a slow, comfortable pace, gradually picking up your speed. Let your arms swing naturally and focus on relaxed, steady breathing.”

“Start at a slow, comfortable pace, gradually picking up your speed. Let your arms swing naturally and focus on relaxed, steady breathing.” Find your rhythm (5–10 minutes): “Move into a comfortable pace where you can still hold a conversation. Keep your steps light and consistent, allowing your feet, ankles and calves to work naturally.”

“Move into a comfortable pace where you can still hold a conversation. Keep your steps light and consistent, allowing your feet, ankles and calves to work naturally.” Maintain your pace (10–15 minutes): “Maintain the same comfortable pace. Focus on a smooth heel-to-toe stride and relaxed shoulders. If you're walking after a meal, this is enough. You don't need to push the intensity.”

“Maintain the same comfortable pace. Focus on a smooth heel-to-toe stride and relaxed shoulders. If you're walking after a meal, this is enough. You don't need to push the intensity.” Build, if you feel comfortable (15+ minutes): “If you have more time, continue for another 5–15 minutes at the same comfortable pace. There’s no need to power walk; consistency is more important than speed.”

My verdict

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I already walk a lot, partly because I find it helps me manage my ADHD symptoms, but also because I'm a dog owner who carries chronic levels of guilt when my pooch gives me puppy eyes for outdoor playtime.

For that reason, I'm familiar with taking a walk after a meal, and personally, I don't really find it makes a noticeable difference to bloating, though I'm sure it does help with digestion, as the science tells us it does.

I decided to follow Sautter's steps and walk slower than I would usually, focusing on keeping my arms loose and hands phone-free. I also focused more on my breathing, trying to make it controlled, expansive and rhythmic, and pretending to inflate and deflate a balloon as I strode along.

After about 10 minutes, I increased my pace slightly but kept my breathing slow and controlled, trying to maintain a heel-toe connection with the path. It was actually harder than I thought to try and keep these things in check at the same time, rather than speeding along as I normally do without any clue what my body does.

But aside from adding a little mindfulness to my steps, did I notice any enormous difference? Nope. Did I feel cleansed and detoxified? Also nope. Did I return a few days later with a flatter stomach? Again, strong nope.

So while I would say this is a great way to encourage mindful movement, increase your daily step count and boost digestion post-food, it won't be a miracle worker. Essentially, you are just going for a walk and tapping into those well-known walking benefits, which is still a good thing.

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