Forget training your abs — strengthen your deep core with this 3-move Pilates workout for over 50s that'll result in better balance, stability and posture

To truly build core strength, you need to target the deep stabilizing muscles that sit beneath more superficial layers like your abs. And to do that, you need to overload them using the correct exercises.

Below, I share three exercises you can try for a stronger, more stable core. These moves target muscles like your obliques, which run down either side of your waist and assist with movements like side bends, and the deep layer of muscle known as the transverse abdominis.

These exercises set your core alight, but they also build strength where it matters: the muscles that support balance, stability and posture. Read on to learn how to do them with proper form.

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Watch: 3 Pilates exercises for deep core strength

I recommend 45 seconds on and 15 seconds off for 5 rounds. Here's a little more about the moves you'll be doing. And remember to check out the video above.

If you experience pain, stop immediately and speak with a personal trainer or medical professional for further guidance.

1. Pallof press

Pallof presses are an anti-rotation exercise, meaning you'll engage your deep stabilizers to prevent turning your body to the side. As you perform them, try to keep your hips square and press your hands away in line with your shoulders.

Move slowly for three seconds out and three seconds in. Ideally, you'd perform this with a reformer, but if you don't have one, you can just as easily tie a resistance band to a non-moving object and use it as an anchor.

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2. Ab rollouts

Ab roll-outs are fantastic for working your shoulders, arms, abs, the deeper core muscles and hips. You'll feel this down the front of your stomach and along your waist. Unlike using an ab roller, you should feel secure using the reformer bed, and setting the springs means you'll feel challenged during the roll-out and roll-in phases.

As above, I'd use an ab roller if you don't have access to a reformer bed, but make sure your shoulders stay stacked over the roller. Move out slowly, then squeeze your abs and lift your hips to draw the carriage back in. You should aim to create a slight dome through your upper body to help protect your back.

3. Plank knee tucks

Both feet working together force your transverse abdominis to work harder. Planks target muscles across your entire body, while your hips assist in driving your knees in and your glutes activate to protect your lower back and help stabilize your pelvis.

The slower you move, the harder this becomes. It's completely normal for your hamstrings and quads to burn during this exercise, as well as your arms and shoulders.

Your hip flexors help lift your legs with each rep, but try not to let them take over. If you're feeling the exercise more in your hips than anywhere else, focus on core engagement.

You're looking to maintain a straight spine as you simply draw your knees in, then press your legs away from you. You don't need a reformer bed for this exercise; sliders work well, too.

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