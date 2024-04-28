Hurry! The current-gen Apple Watch 9 just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

Spring is in the air, and so are plenty of great Apple deals. And if you've been thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch, there's a rare opportunity to save big on one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested: the Apple Watch 9.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) for just $299 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen yet for Apple's current-gen wearable. If you have an Apple Watch 7 or older, this deal is a no-brainer. If you're looking for more ways to save on all things tech, be sure to check out our round-up of all the best products discounted in Best Buy's massive weekend sale too.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

After getting our hands on the Apple Watch 9, it’s shot straight to the top of our roundup of the best smartwatches beating out competition from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch. It's well-rounded and offers all the features you could want, in a sleek and stylish package.

In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said “The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture,” making it easy to control your watch without using your opposite hand. Just tap the index finger and thumb of your watch hand together and you can answer calls, respond to texts, pause your music and more. We also appreciate that it’s leading Apple’s efforts in creating carbon-neutral certified devices, making this among the company’s most environmentally friendly products.

The flagship upgrade is the new S9 processor, which delivers faster performance and more seamless interactions with Siri. Plus, the Apple Watch 9 also packs a brighter display, watchOS 10 and a much improved Siri experience. Not only is the voice assistant better able to process requests, but it can now be used even when not connected to Wi-Fi. And despite the boost in brightness, the Apple Watch 9 maintains 18 hours of battery life that extends to over 30 hours with low power mode.

As you'd expect, the Apple Watch 9 proves to be an outstanding fitness companion. It tracks workouts, counts steps, sends heart health notifications and monitors sleep. WatchOS 10 also introduces new workout features for cyclists, vision health monitoring and mental health tracking via the Mindfulness app. So be sure to score this Apple Watch deal before it disappears.