Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to its lowest price ever this Black Friday — and it comes in my favourite color

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are pouring in, and if an all-new smartwatch is on your radar, there's no better time to grab one of the top options for iPhone: the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's right, it's now hit it's lowest price ever — and it also comes in Black Titanium.

Pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $719 at Amazon. Apple's rugged smartwatch doesn't come cheap, but getting $80 off certainly helps. For the Apple smartwatch with the longest battery (36 hours), now's the time to swipe this Black Friday deal.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon We're big fans of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, naming it the ultimate Apple watch for good reason. Boasting a tough titanium design with a stunning 49mm display, this smartwatch is ready for all types of outdoor adventures (including underwater). With 100m water resistance, advanced training metrics, and up to 36 hours of battery life, this Apple Watch is now more than worth price with its $80 price cut.

A quick glance at our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review will let you know just how good this smartwatch is. Even our reviewer Kate Kozuch stated it's "one of the [greatest] smartwatches you can get now," and with a $80 discount thanks to Black Friday, it's now more valuable than ever.

One of my biggest pet peeves of using any smartwatch is battery life, as I can barely get my Pixel Watch to last over half a day without needing to be plugged in. That's not the case with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, offering 36 hours of battery life in everyday use. That means you don't need to keep a charger handy all the time.

With a faster S9 chip, plenty of fitness metrics for multiple sports to track, and handy watchOS features like Find Devices, Crash Detection, and plenty more, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is as advanced as it is stylish.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of, this Black Friday deal also includes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a fresh Black Titanium case, and it's quite the looker. If you like matching your outfits with all your accessories, this is the color to get. Plus, rest assured that it's scratch resistant.

We've never seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a lower price, so save yourself a huge chunk of change and grab Apple's ultimate smartwatch.

Even if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn't match your style, there are plenty more Black Friday smartwatch deals to check out. If you're looking to grow your suite of Apple devices, we're covering the best Black Friday Apple deals live.