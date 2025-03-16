7 best Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should

If you're like most Apple Watch owners, you probably use it for checking notifications, tracking workouts, and telling time. But that device on your wrist is capable of so much more.

Beyond the basics lies a world of clever features that can genuinely improve your daily routine — tools and capabilities that Apple has refined over multiple generations but some users might never discover.

The best Apple watch experience comes from knowing its full range of capabilities, not just the obvious functions. And these seven standout features deliver genuine value to your daily routine.

While you might already know about useful tools like the flashlight function or the fun walkie talkie mode, this guide focuses on even more capabilities that deserve your attention.

Whether you're using the latest Series 10 or an older model, these seven features will help you get the most from your device.

1. Measure your workouts with Training Load (Image: © Future) While basic workout tracking is common, the new Training Load feature in watchOS 11 offers deeper insights that most users haven't explored. To set up Training Load, ensure you have iOS 18 on your iPhone and watchOS 11 on your watch. Open the Fitness app on your iPhone and tap Summary. Next, tap Edit Summary and Add. Scroll down and tap Set Up in the Training Load section. Then tap Add Card to include it in your summary. After setup, you can view your Training Load metrics by tapping the card in your summary. You can toggle between All Workouts and All Day views to get different perspectives on your training impact.

2. Take an ECG (Image: © Future) Despite being available since Series 4, Apple Watch users might not be aware of the ECG (electrocardiogram) feature that can detect irregular heart rhythms. This underutilized feature provides medical-grade heart monitoring that once required a visit to a healthcare provider. To take an ECG reading, open the ECG app on your Apple Watch. Sit down and rest your arm on a table or your lap. Press your finger against the Digital Crown, hold still for 30 seconds while the reading occurs. Review your results, which will show either sinus rhythm or atrial fibrillation. You can add notes about any symptoms you're experiencing. And, if necessary, you can share these results with your doctor.

3. Use the Vitals app to measure your health (Image: © Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide) The Vitals app in watchOS 11 creates a comprehensive health dashboard that is a must-use for valuable insights. By consolidating multiple health metrics in one place, this overlooked feature makes it easier to spot potential issues before they become serious problem. To do this, open the Vitals app on your Apple Watch and follow the on-screen instructions. For optimal results, make sure to wear your watch consistently throughout the day and while sleeping for at least seven days. After sufficient data is collected, open the app to view your metrics. You can check your heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and blood oxygen levels. The app allows you to review daily variations and longer-term trends, helping you understand what's normal for your body and when something might be unusual. And you can set up notifications for unusual readings.

4. Practice mindfulness (Image: © Future) While many Apple Watch features focus on physical fitness, the Mindfulness app's mental health benefits remain massively underutilized. To try these features, begin by opening the Mindfulness app on your watch. Then choose between Reflect and Breathe modes. For Reflect, follow the prompt and focus on the suggested thought for one minute. For Breathe, follow the animated blue dots that expand and contract to guide your breathing. Users with watchOS 10 or later can tap State of Mind to track emotional wellbeing over time. You can select how you're feeling and identify the primary factors influencing your emotional state. Use the settings to establish specific times for mindfulness reminders throughout your day.

5. Access the hidden Safari browser (Image: © Future) Most Apple Watch users don't realize they can browse websites directly on their watch using a hidden Safari functionality. To access Safari on your Apple Watch, open the Messages app on your watch and tap the compose button. Select yourself as the recipient and type or dictate the URL you want to visit. Tap the send button to deliver the message with the URL link. When you receive the notification, tap on it to open the message. Then tap on the URL preview in the message to open the hidden browser interface. If the page loads in Reader view, tap the URL bar at the top to switch to Web View. You can also access this browser by tapping links in emails through the Mail app.

6. Protect your hearing (Image: © Future) The Noise app's hearing protection capabilities are often overlooked despite their potential to prevent long-term hearing damage. This passive monitoring feature works in the background to protect your hearing health without any daily input required. To set up noise monitoring, open Settings on your Apple Watch. Tap Noise, then Environmental Sound Measurements. Turn on Measure Sounds, go back and tap Noise Notifications. Here you can set your preferred decibel threshold (typically 80-90 dB). Your watch will now monitor ambient noise levels and receive alerts when surrounding sound reaches harmful levels.

7. Use Check In for safety (Image: © Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide) The Check In feature provides an easy way to let loved ones know you've arrived safely at your destination. Make sure your watch is updated to watchOS 11, which includes this new safety feature. Open the Messages app on your watch and start a new conversation or open an existing one. Tap the plus sign at the bottom of the screen, then scroll down and select the Check In option. Choose your preferred Check In method — timer-based, destination-based, or upon workout completion. Edit the details to customize the time, location, or activity parameters for your Check In. Tap send to activate the Check In, which will notify your contact when the conditions are met. If needed, you can cancel or modify your Check In at any time through the Messages app.

