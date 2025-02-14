Your Apple Watch has a flashlight feature — here’s how to turn it on

Now you've set up your Apple Watch, you're probably wondering what features to explore first. While the Apple Watch has some serious capabilities, such as tracking heart rate zones and walkie talkie mode, sometimes it's the simpler features that prove most useful in daily life.

Whether you own one of the best Apple watches or an earlier model, the flashlight feature can be surprisingly handy — from finding your keys in a dark car to navigating your way around a campsite.

What makes this feature particularly clever is its adjustable brightness and multiple light modes, letting you choose the perfect illumination for any situation. Let's dive into how you can turn on your Apple Watch flashlight.

1. Access the control center (Image: © Tom's Guide) Press the side button to open Control Center, where you'll find quick access to your watch's most useful features.

2. Activate the flashlight (Image: © Tom's Guide) Locate and tap the flashlight button in Control Center to turn on the light.

3. Choose your light mode (Image: © Tom's Guide) Swipe left or right to select between different light modes, each designed for specific situations. When you're finished, swipe down from the top of the watch face to turn off the flashlight.

