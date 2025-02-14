Your Apple Watch has a flashlight feature — here’s how to turn it on

How-to
By
published

Quick steps to light up your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 on a user&#039;s wrist showing a colorful orange and pink home screen
(Image credit: Future)

Now you've set up your Apple Watch, you're probably wondering what features to explore first. While the Apple Watch has some serious capabilities, such as tracking heart rate zones and walkie talkie mode, sometimes it's the simpler features that prove most useful in daily life.

Whether you own one of the best Apple watches or an earlier model, the flashlight feature can be surprisingly handy — from finding your keys in a dark car to navigating your way around a campsite.

What makes this feature particularly clever is its adjustable brightness and multiple light modes, letting you choose the perfect illumination for any situation. Let's dive into how you can turn on your Apple Watch flashlight.

1. Access the control center

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Press the side button to open Control Center, where you'll find quick access to your watch's most useful features.

2. Activate the flashlight

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Locate and tap the flashlight button in Control Center to turn on the light.

3. Choose your light mode

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Swipe left or right to select between different light modes, each designed for specific situations.

When you're finished, swipe down from the top of the watch face to turn off the flashlight.

Now you've learned how to turn on your Apple Watch's flashlight, why not explore some of our other articles. You might 5 features to try first on your Apple Watch useful, or the best Apple Watch apps in 2025. And if you want to know how to unpair an Apple Watch, we've got you covered.

See more Smartwatches How-Tos
TOPICS
Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 

More about smartwatches
Garmin Epix Pro price drop

Garmin Presidents’ Day sale — 5 great deals on sports watches I’d shop right now
a photo of the Garmin Forerunner 965

You can locate your phone with your Garmin watch — here's how
Jura J10

Jura just unveiled a new coffee maker that could make you ditch Starbucks forever
See more latest