I asked the experts what’s the number one rule of good sleep hygiene and they all said the same thing

Do you ever wish you could click your fingers and fall straight to sleep? Until someone comes up with the tech to make that happen, the best place to start is by simply sticking to this gold-standard sleep hygiene rule: consistency.

All the experts agree that sticking to a regular bedtime all week long builds a strong circadian rhythm that makes it easier to fall asleep fast and stay asleep. A consistent bedtime is the one sleep rule you should never ignore — here's why...

The number one rule for good sleep

I’ve spoken to sleep experts, doctors, longevity coaches and even mattress makers and they all agree a consistent bedtime is the way to go if you want to sleep better.

Sleep expert and clinical psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor described a consistent schedule as the "gold standard" for good sleep and one of the