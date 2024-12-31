End of year round up! Our team tried all of this year's best sleep products — here are our favorites

The year has ended and a new one is about to begin. Over the past 12 months, the Tom’s Guide Sleep Team has been busy trying and testing all the sleep products we could get our hands on, so we can give the best advice possible for people looking to improve their sleep. From some questionable mouth tape to the most luxury, high-tech sleep mask you can imagine, we've tried it all.

Some have genuinely transformed our sleep and wellbeing, while others have hindered it. A safe bet for good sleep will always be investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs, but if your bed is already comfortable and supportive, then trying out new sleep accessories can take your slumber to the next level.

And when's a better time to do that than hibernation season? So here it is, our end of year round up of the best bits of sleep kit we’ve tested, and why we recommend them.

The sleep products we tried and loved in 2024

“The Saatva Classic is hands down the best”

Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor, Certified Sleep Science Coach

Top sleep product of the year: Saatva Classic mattress

"I’ve been testing mattresses for over five years and have slept on my fair share of great luxury beds. The Saatva Classic is hands-down the best mattress I’ve tested and it’s the only sleep product that has made a genuine difference to my physical comfort at night (I’m prone to hip and lower back pain). While the Classic is an expensive handcrafted mattress (MSRP from $1,399 at Saatva), I think it’s worth the spend in the long-term (it comes with a lifetime warranty).

I’ve tried percussive massagers, magnesium sprays, pillow sprays, apps laden with deep sleep meditations and body scans… None come close to having the immediate impact the Saatva Classic has had on my sleep comfort and quality. For smaller budgets, I also recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid (from $419 at DreamCloud Sleep). It isn’t as immediately comfy, but after a few weeks of bedding it in, the high levels of comfort and support for the cheaper price really shine through."

Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,399 at Saatva

The Saatva mattress is an indulgent hybrid bed made from five layers of luxury materials, including a 3” euro pillow top for pressure relief. Saatva mattress sales run throughout the year, and currently there are no discounts available, with a queen costing $2,099. We’d recommend waiting until a sales event, where you can usually get around 15% off the MSRP. You’ll also get free white glove delivery, a lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial. Read our full Saatva classic mattress review for more information.

“Sunrise alarm clocks have done wonders for my morning routine”

Eve Davies, Sleep Staff Writer

Top sleep product of the year: Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

"If there's one sleep product I recommend after testing handfuls of sleep tech this year, it's the best sunrise alarm clock I reviewed, the Hatch Restore 2 . I began using this sunrise alarm clock in mid-autumn when the darker mornings set in and it has done wonders for my morning routine!

Helping me wake up more gradually, the simulated sunrise has made my rise from sleep easier and brighter. Plus, you get extra features like nature alarm sounds, a sunset feature and bedtime meditation audio tracks – all of which have made my sleep schedule more relaxing."

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: $169.99 at Amazon

From soothing sounds to meditations, the Hatch Restore 2 is a lot more than your average sunrise alarm clock. But you can also expect classic features like a gradual sunset, a warming sunrise and even an accompanying app to help you control and customize your sunrise. It does have a premium price at $169.99, but we think it’s worth it.

“The pressure relief from this knee pillow blew my mind”

Becky George, Sleep Staff Writer

Top sleep product of the year: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Knee Pillow

"I’m a bedding expert and one of the best products I tested this year was the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Knee Pillow. I was initially skeptical about how different it would be from a normal bed pillow, but the instant pressure relief it provided blew my mind.

As a dedicated side sleeper, it helped me correct my posture during sleep and maintain body alignment. You can also adjust the firmness according to your preference by removing the memory foam blocks inside. Plus, I give this bonus points for the contouring ergonomic design. If your priority is to sleep better in 2025, a knee pillow is something that can really help you achieve your goal."

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Knee Pillow: $45 at Coop Home Goods

If you’re a side sleeper looking for pressure relief and spine alignment, this adjustable knee pillow is a great place to start. There’s are foam inserts that can be removed to suit different sleepers and their styles, and the pillow itself is made from CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam. It’s currently $45, and you’ll get a 100-night sleep trial and a 5-year warranty.

“These earplugs work — and they’re comfy too”

Nicola Appleton, Sleep Editor

Top sleep product of the year: Loop Dream Earplugs

Few things disrupt a decent night’s sleep more than a partner who snores. So when I was sent the Loop Dream Earplugs, the first from the brand designed specifically for sleep, I was intrigued to see if these were the earplugs that could finally end my sleep divorce after 14 long years.

Happily, they have. With a noise reduction of 27dB (SNR) — the highest noise reduction in the Loop range — my partner’s snoring isn’t just muffled, it’s completely blocked out. Yes, these earplugs work — but they’re also comfy too. The combination of the ultra soft silicone and closed-loop shape, which is flatter than the other earplugs in Loop’s range for improved comfort when sleeping, eliminates any of the usual discomfort that I get from wearing earplugs.

Plus, four different ear tip sizes means they sit snugly in my ear canal without falling out. You can buy the The Loop Dream Earplugs for $49.95 at Loop Earplugs, and I highly recommend them for anyone looking for a little peace and quiet at bedtime.

Loop Dream Earplugs: $49.95 at Loop Earplugs

The Loop Dream Earplugs are not only certified hearing protection, but they are comfortable too, with soft silicone tips. The loop design means they stay in your ears throughout the night and you’ll get a portable carry case, so they’re perfect for traveling. Currently, they are $49.95 and you’ll get free delivery and a 100-night return period.

“Soaak sound therapy slides into the back of my mind and gradually loosens stress"

Ruth Jones, Sleep Staff Writer

Top sleep product of the year: Soaak sound therapy app

“My first thought when using the Soaak sound therapy app was 'this will never help me sleep'... and then I woke up the next morning. The cacophony of noise emitted by the app is actually an expertly blended sound bath, using sympathetic resonance to help you release tension.

I have a tendency to hold onto stress without realizing – until it wakes me up with a clenched jaw and raging headache. But I find white noise too disruptive, and I just can’t tune out green noise for sleep. Yet Soaak's sound therapy slides into the back of my mind and gradually loosens stress, easing me to sleep.”

Soaak app: $4.99 a month

The Soaak app is designed to reduce anxiety, boost energy, reduce depression and a whole lot more through sound frequency therapy. There are also specific 21-day programs that you can take part in to improve your wellbeing and sleep. You can sign up for a free trial to see if it suits your lifestyle and improves your sleep. After this, expect to pay $4.99 a month.

“This tech is honestly great at blocking out light”

Frances Daniels, Sleep Staff Writer

Top sleep product of the year: Aura Smart Sleep Mask

"If you’re like me and you can’t sleep if there’s even a speck of light in your bedroom, you’re probably using an eye mask to help you fall asleep. However, you can up the ante and invest in the Aura Smart Sleep Mask, a smart mask that features 100% blackout technology.

I tried the Aura Smart Sleep Mask recently, so I can tell you this mask truly is great at blocking out light. With its light-blocking tech, sunrise alarm, and Bluetooth-controlled speakers for sound therapy, it’s perfect for travellers, those with busy schedules, and anyone who lives in a city filled with light and noise pollution."

Aura Smart Sleep Mask: $229 at Aura Circle

While $229 seems like a lot to spend on a sleep mask, the Aura Smart Sleep Mask is a lot more than your average eye mask. With a sunrise alarm, speakers for sound therapy and personalized sleep programs, there are plenty of features aside from the 100% blackout it provides. You’ll get a 1-year warranty with your purchase as well as a 30-day returns period.

"I finally found what I was looking for in these earbuds"

Jack Risdale, Sleep Deals Editor

Top sleep product of the year: Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds

"I can't fall asleep without listening to an audiobook or podcast, so I've been on the lookout for a pair of comfy earphones to wear in bed for a while now. I finally found what I was looking for with the Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds.

They block sound effectively, making them a great solution if your partner snores. They're also the most comfortable earphones I've ever slept in — the flat sides and soft in-earbuds mean that I can sleep on my side without the earphones causing discomfort. They're also reasonably priced."

Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds: from $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

With an ergonomic design and ultra-soft material, these earbuds are not only high-quality, but extremely comfortable too. When set to sleep mode, you can enjoy 14 hours of battery life for uninterrupted listening, with Bluetooth mode offering 10 hours. Right now, there's 20% off, bringing the price down to $119.99 (was $149.99). Read our full Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds review for more information.

“This weighted blanket eases my anxiety, and helps me sleep”

Lauren Jeffries, Sleep Features Editor

Top sleep product of the year: YnM Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket

“I’ve always experienced nighttime anxiety . As soon as my head hits the pillow I start to overthink, which makes it really difficult to fall asleep. So, I decided to try a weighted blanket, more specifically the YnM Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket. As soon as I pulled it over me, I felt a lovely sense of calm. It was also extremely cozy, perfect for hibernation season.

Now, any time I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I use this weighted blanket. It doesn’t overheat because of the cooling bamboo fibres, so it works year-round, and it doesn’t bunch up or become uneven because of the glass beads sewn into small squares. I’d suggest it for anyone who needs a little extra soothing at night.”