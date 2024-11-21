We've run over 50 miles in the Brooks Glycerin 20 — and it's nearly 50% off in this Black Friday deal

We like to get our hands on as many of the best running shoes as possible at Tom's Guide, so we can provide honest feedback when asked what we think of parting with your cash for leading brands.

While Black Friday sales aren't officially here just yet, you can already slash the cost of the Brooks Glycerin 20 on sale from just $84 at Amazon, which is over 40% off!

My colleague has logged over 50 miles in the Brooks Glycerin 20 and loves this shoe, telling us it's very comfortable and so cushioned that it simply "eats up the miles."

I recommend snapping up this incredible discount while it lasts. Remember to check the various colorways and sizes for the correct price.

Brands release new variations of the same running shoe over the years, building on the successes and failures of each one that comes before it. Since the release of the Brooks Glycerin 21, we've seen a price drop in the Brooks Glycerin 20, plus its GTS counterpart.

My colleague, who has done a decent stint in these running shoes, doesn't think spending the extra cash is entirely worth it to upgrade. The Glycerin 20 will suit runners of all levels; it well as a cushioned shoe for easy miles, plus it's protective and comfortable for new runners to break in.

You'll find a range of colors and sizes available and the discounts vary depending on which you pick. If you need extra stability during runs, the Brooks Glycerin 20 GTS features Brooks’ GuideRails to center your foot and counter overpronation. Flat-footed runners might also benefit more from this version.

Then there's the Brooks Glycerin 20 StealthFit for anyone who requires a tighter upper, which is also available from just $86.

These are a steal, and these Black Friday discounts are unlikely to hang around for long, so you might want to pounce while you can.