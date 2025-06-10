Run, don’t walk! This popular Brooks running shoe has dropped to $99 on Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily running shoe (or maybe you’ve been inspired by Tom’s Guide and want to try Jeffing for the first time), I’ve got good news — one of the best running shoes on the market just dropped to $99 in this Amazon sale.

The Brooks Ghost line is extremely popular, and for good reason. It’s the brand’s daily cushioned running shoe, designed to get you from A to B without any issues. It’s perfect for beginners, for those looking for a sneaker to walk in, and for anyone trying to get around their first marathon. Plus, right now, it’s discounted from $140 to $99 on Amazon.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Brooks Ghost 16 is on sale in both men’s and women’s running shoes. You’ll need to cycle through the different color options in your size to find the best price. The shoe comes in a huge range of colors in both the men’s and women’s shoes, and comes in four different widths — regular, narrow, wide, and extra wide. Shop the men's shoe here.

For a shoe to be on its 16th iteration, it must be doing something right. The Brooks Ghost has a cult following, thanks to its comfort and cushioning, and the 16 is our favorite version yet. It’s the first to feature Brooks’ nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole foam, and as a result, it’s a major upgrade on the Ghost 15. It’s a reliable daily trainer that’s perfect for beginners.

Our fitness writer Jess Downey loved the underfoot feel of the Ghost 16 when testing. “On the roads, I found the DNA Loft v3 struck a good balance between soft and responsive. I noticed the shoe felt soft and forgiving underfoot, but it also felt stable, which we have the thick rubber outsole to thank for this,” she said.

Tom’s Guide’s Nick Harris-Fry, a 2:25 marathon runner, enjoyed the shoe for longer training runs. “I’ve run 50 miles in the shoe, and the ride is very consistent. It’s not a particularly springy or soft shoe, but it is comfortable enough for long runs, and the foam is resilient, so it feels exactly the same at the end of a 13-mile run as it did at the start. That’s in contrast to some shoes with softer foams that can feel great at mile one but harden up by the end of a long run.”

If you’re looking for a comfortable, reliable running shoe, you can’t go wrong with the Brooks Ghost 16. It’s not the fastest shoe or the lightest shoe, but it’s extremely comfortable and durable, and for $99, it’s a great price.