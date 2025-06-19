My job is testing running shoes — here are 5 shoes on sale for under $100 I’d recommend
I get to test and review the best running shoes for a living and, yes, it’s a pretty sweet gig all round. I usually test around 50 pairs of shoes a year, and love being able to recommend the right shoe to a runner, especially when that shoe is available at a big discount.
Running shoes are not cheap, so I keep track of my favorites that I expect to drop in price in the sales, and when they do I like to tell the world so runners don’t miss out.
Right now there are five shoes I know will be perfect for a whole lot of runners that have been reduced to under $100, so if you’re in need of new running kicks right now, don’t miss out on these excellent deals.
Running Shoe Deals
The Hoka Mach 6 is a shoe I go back to time and time again, because it’s a simple but highly versatile option for daily training, and I also like the look of it for casual use. The lightweight design still has enough cushioning underfoot to be comfortable over long distances, and the rocker shape helps you to roll smoothly along at any pace, from easy plods to all-out intervals. The men’s shoe is down to $97 in the Hoka sale, while the women’s Mach 6 is available for $111, which is still a good deal.
The Rebel v4 is one of the best shoes I’ve tested in the last year, with an incredibly lightweight but still cushioned and stable design that makes it suitable for all kinds of runs and all kinds of runners. The Rebel v5 has just launched, meaning the Rebel v4 is ripe for discounts, and having tested both models I’d say the Rebel v4 is the one I’d go for given this saving as there isn’t a big upgrade with the new shoe. The women’s Rebel v4 is also reduced to $99 in the Running Warehouse sale.
The Adidas Supernova Rise 2 wasn’t a shoe that dazzled me during testing, but I thought it was a good value daily trainer at its full price of $140, so would absolutely recommend considering it for just $70 in the Adidas sale. Both the women’s and men’s Supernova Rise 2 are reduced by 50% right now, and it’s a nimble but cushioned daily trainer that’s also highly durable.
One of the most popular and reliable running shoes around, the Nike Pegasus has been around for 41 years and the latest version is a strong addition to the line. I found it comfortable for easy and long runs, and good for walking as well, and there are a range of deals on the Pegasus 41 available in the Nike sale. The women’s Pegasus 41 is down to $105, and there are some NFL/college team editions reduced to $82.
While it’s not a shoe that wows you on the run with its speed or springiness, the Brooks Ghost 16 is comfortable, durable and just incredibly dependable. It’s a shoe I often recommend to new runners, but works well for runners of any level really, and both the women’s and men’s Brooks Ghost 16 are reduced to under $100 on Amazon. I’m just testing the Ghost 17 now, and wouldn’t say the new shoe is worth paying a lot more for than the Ghost 16, so this deal is worth picking up.
