Time is running out! — 7 Prime Day running shoe deals worth sprinting for from Nike, Asics, Merrell and more

Amazon Prime Day ain't over yet. In fact, you can score a pair of super-fresh, TG staff-approved running sneakers for as low as $48 right now, but you'll need to be quick. This isn't a marathon, but rather a sprint.
The best bargain is on Merrell Morphlite Trail Shoes for 52% off, bringing the cost down to under $50. That's not all: The ultra-cushioned and breathable Nike Invincible 3 is reduced by 39% and Asics Novablast 4 shoes are just $99.
As always, find direct links and details on these deals and more below.
Of all the high-tech sneakers we've tested, the Merrell Morphlite is the best value trail running shoe available today, especially when it's more than 50% off. Why? In our review, we found it light, comfy, responsive, and durable. What more could you ask for?
This deal is nothing short of ludicrous. No, not the rapper, though I'm sure he'd find this pair of high-tech and eye-catching dragon-themed running sneakers fly enough for his feet. At nearly 60% off, you can too, without breaking a Benjamin.
I prefer trail running to sidewalk and street running, and of all the brands I've tested while trekking through the Northwest Cascade Mountains, Merrell makes what I'd consider to be the best non-hiking-boot footwear, including the Agility Peak 5. However, if you have a little more cash, go for the Gore-Tex version (the bottom deal on the page) instead.
The Asics Novablast 4 is a well-cushioned daily trainer, perfect for everything from weekly runs to gym outings to trips to the grocery store. Choose from a solid selection of styles, including this loud but fun lime green color option.
You don't need to be a rebel, nor must you lack a "cause" to take advantage of this 29% off deal on one of our favorite versatile and stable sneaker options for daily runners. The New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4 checks all the boxes when it comes to a high-performing running shoe; it also doesn't look half bad.
I'm pretty sure these are the Dunks Superman would rock if he were a run-club-joining, sneaker-head-type. You want maximum cushion? You got maximum cushioning! Also important: the Nike Invincible 3 sneakers are seriously fly; choose from a wide selection of discounted styles, including my favorite option, shown here.
These have been my go-to sneakers for the past 12-plus months, whether I'm exploring the streets of rainy Seattle, Washington, hitting the mountain trails just outside of city limits, or getting on a plane to check out somewhere new, these grippy, comfortable, breathable and waterproof shoes have yet to let me down.
