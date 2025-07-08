Forget Prime Day — these are the 9 best Hoka running shoe deals happening right now

I love a good Prime Day bargain, but I also know when to look elsewhere. If you’re after Hoka running shoes for less, check the Hoka website instead. The deals are hotter than Prime’s, and you don’t need a membership to save big.

I first got drawn in by Hoka’s sale when I spotted the elite trail running shoe, the Speedgoat 6 at 20% off, which dropped the price to just $123 at Hoka. But I ended up spending more time on their site after finding even more deals on shoes and apparel. To save you the hassle of scrolling through everything, I’ve rounded up the best deals I genuinely recommend spending your money on.

Why should you trust me? I’ve been running my whole life, from competing in track events as a child to progressing into marathon running as an adult. On top of that, I test running shoes for a living, so it's my job to give an honest opinion. Now, let me take you through my top picks from Hoka's sale.

Hoka All-gender Run Belt: was $38 now $29 at HOKA US This Hoka run belt is great if you want to carry your phone, keys, and snacks without using your hands. It fits well, stays put while you run, and has enough pockets to keep things organized without feeling bulky.

Hoka Glide 4'' Short: was $78 now $54 at HOKA US These Hoka Glide 4" shorts are light, breathable, and don’t ride up. The inner liner is designed to move with you, providing extra coverage so you don’t have to worry about it riding up or feeling bulky. Save $24 in the Hoka sale.

Hoka Race Day Singlet: was $78 now $61 at HOKA US The Hoka Race Day Singlet is really lightweight and breathable to help you stay cool when you’re pushing the pace. It’s designed to wick sweat, reduce chafing, and fight odors so you can focus on your run without any distractions.

Hoka Skyglide Short: was $84 now $62 at HOKA US The Hoka Skyglide Shorts are designed for long miles with a comfy fit, water-repellent fabric to help keep you dry, and built-in pockets like a running belt so you can stash fuel and small essentials on the go. The men's and women's versions of the shorts are 25% off right now!

Hoka Skyflow Jacket: was $118 now $93 at HOKA US The Hoka Skyflow Jacket is an ultralight windbreaker that’s perfect for windy or cool days. It’s made from quiet, lightweight fabric, packs down small for easy storage, and has an adjustable hood so you can stay comfortable no matter how long your run is.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $97 at HOKA US The Mach 6 is great for runners who want to pick up the pace without giving up comfort. It’s perfect if you love a lightweight, bouncy shoe for speedy training runs or race day but still want enough cushion to keep your feet happy no matter the distance.