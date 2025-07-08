Forget Prime Day — these are the 9 best Hoka running shoe deals happening right now
No Prime subscription? No problem — save big on Hokas now.
I love a good Prime Day bargain, but I also know when to look elsewhere. If you’re after Hoka running shoes for less, check the Hoka website instead. The deals are hotter than Prime’s, and you don’t need a membership to save big.
I first got drawn in by Hoka’s sale when I spotted the elite trail running shoe, the Speedgoat 6 at 20% off, which dropped the price to just $123 at Hoka. But I ended up spending more time on their site after finding even more deals on shoes and apparel. To save you the hassle of scrolling through everything, I’ve rounded up the best deals I genuinely recommend spending your money on.
Why should you trust me? I’ve been running my whole life, from competing in track events as a child to progressing into marathon running as an adult. On top of that, I test running shoes for a living, so it's my job to give an honest opinion. Now, let me take you through my top picks from Hoka's sale.
Quick Links
- Shop the entire Hoka sale
- All-gender Hoka Run Belt: was $38 now $29 @ Hoka
- Glide 4'' Short: was $78 now $54 @ Hoka
- Race Day Singlet: was $78 now $61 @ Hoka
- Skyglide Short: was $84 now $62 @ Hoka
- Skyflow Jacket: was $188 now $93
- Mach 6: was $140 now $99 @ Hoka
- Arahi 7: was $145 now $99 @ Hoka
- Speedgoat 6: was $155 now $123 @ Hoka
- Mafate Speed 4: was $185 now $147 @ Hoka
This Hoka run belt is great if you want to carry your phone, keys, and snacks without using your hands. It fits well, stays put while you run, and has enough pockets to keep things organized without feeling bulky.
These Hoka Glide 4" shorts are light, breathable, and don’t ride up. The inner liner is designed to move with you, providing extra coverage so you don’t have to worry about it riding up or feeling bulky. Save $24 in the Hoka sale.
The Hoka Race Day Singlet is really lightweight and breathable to help you stay cool when you’re pushing the pace. It’s designed to wick sweat, reduce chafing, and fight odors so you can focus on your run without any distractions.
The Hoka Skyglide Shorts are designed for long miles with a comfy fit, water-repellent fabric to help keep you dry, and built-in pockets like a running belt so you can stash fuel and small essentials on the go. The men's and women's versions of the shorts are 25% off right now!
The Hoka Skyflow Jacket is an ultralight windbreaker that’s perfect for windy or cool days. It’s made from quiet, lightweight fabric, packs down small for easy storage, and has an adjustable hood so you can stay comfortable no matter how long your run is.
The Mach 6 is great for runners who want to pick up the pace without giving up comfort. It’s perfect if you love a lightweight, bouncy shoe for speedy training runs or race day but still want enough cushion to keep your feet happy no matter the distance.
Right now, the Arahi 7 is 31%, and it’s not your typical stability shoe. It offers strong support without feeling heavy or bulky. The updated stretchy upper and improved fit keep your foot secure and comfortable throughout your run. Shop the women's deal here.
If you’re hitting technical trails, the Speedgoat 6 is a top choice, and it’s currently 20% off. It offers excellent grip and cushioning to keep you comfortable and stable on rough terrain. The breathable upper and snug fit help your foot stay secure, while the aggressive tread handles tricky surfaces with ease.
Right now, the Hoka Mafate 4 is 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for long, tough, technical trails—ideal for ultra-distance runs. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile. Shop the women's deal here.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
