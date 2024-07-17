I’m kitting myself out with these 7 running gear essentials for Prime Day — and you should too
Running essentials massively discounted during Prime Day!
Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your running gear without breaking the bank. This year, I've scoured Amazon to find the best deals on essential running gear to help boost your performance and increase your comfort while running.
I've found my favorite running shorts that I ran a marathon in this year on sale; the Free People's Free Get Your Flirt on Shorts that are down from $40 to just $26 right now. Plus, there's an epic deal happening right now at Amazon on the Garmin Forerunner 265S which is reduced down to $380 from $449.
Keep reading to discover more great deals like this. Unfortunately, the Prime Day shopping event which began yesterday only lasts 24 hours so make sure you get what you have your eye on before midnight tonight.
Prime Day running gear deals — quick links
- Under Armour Men's Launch Run Shorts: was $35 now $16 @ Amazon
- Bare Performance Nutrition Go Gel Endurance Gels: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon
- Free People Women's Get Your Flirt on Shorts: was $40 now $26 @ Amazon
- Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Crewneck Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ Amazon
- Osprey Dyna 6L Women's Running Hydration Vest: was $129 now $97 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
Prime Day running gear deals
Under Armour Men's Launch Run Shorts: was $35 now $16 @ Amazon
Get the Under Armour Men's Launch Run Shorts now on Amazon for half price. These shorts feature ultra-light, stretch-woven fabric for unrestricted movement, an internal mesh liner for moisture management, and mesh side panels for added ventilation. With open-hand pockets and a built-in phone pocket, they offer practicality and comfort for your runs.
Bare Performance Nutrition Go Gel Endurance Gels: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon
Formulated for enhanced performance, these gels are meant to provide rapid energy release and maintain electrolyte balance to keep you hydrated and cramp-free. With easy to open packaging and made from natural ingredients, they offer a clean and effective energy source for runners on the go.
Free People Women's Get Your Flirt on Shorts: was $40 now $26 @ Amazon
I ran the Manchester Marathon this year wearing the Free People Get Your Flirt on Shorts and not only were they chafe-free and extremely breathable to wear for all 26.2 miles but they also got lots of compliments from fellow racers and the crowds. Feel good and look good for less with this excellent Prime Day discount!
Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Crewneck Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ Amazon
This Sweaty Betty performance running tank top is made from 91% recycled fabric that's sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable. Featuring a slim fit, wide crew neck, mesh stripe racerback for extra ventilation, and a flattering curved hem, it's designed to keep you comfortable and stylish on your runs.
Osprey Dyna 6L Women's Running Hydration Vest: was $129 now $97 @ Amazon
While there are cheaper vests out there, Osprey is known for producing quality and durable adventure gear and this runs true for the Dyna Hydration Vest. Ready to conveniently look after your hydration needs on the go, the vest includes a 1.5L water reservoir with easy access. It also features multiple mesh pockets for essentials and valuables, along with padded mesh straps and adjustable chest straps for comfort and stability.
Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
We recently reviewed the more recent Asics Gel-Kayano 31 and found it was pretty similar to the Gel-Kayano 30, which is currently available on Amazon for much less. Both the women’s and men’s versions are on sale for under $100, the lowest price we've seen. This is an excellent deal for one of the most comfortable stability shoes on the market.
Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $399
The Garmin Forerunner 265 stands out as the best overall Garmin watch for most users, offering a bright, well-saturated screen, impressive battery life, and accurate GPS. Available in two sizes, this particular model is the smaller option.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.