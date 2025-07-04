7 summer running essentials I’m scoring in the early Prime Day deals
Your summer running kit, for less.
I’m definitely the kind of runner who moans through winter wishing for summer conditions, and then as soon as a heat wave hits, I wish it was cooler. Guilty as charged.
But I’ve found the running gear that actually helps me stay cool on hot runs, and it’s all up for grabs in the early Amazon Prime Day deals.
From staying protected from the sun to keeping cool, I have a mix of must-have items I can’t live without. For example, these Nike Victory Elite sunglasses, which are currently 63% off. And when it comes to tracking my performance and recovery during hot runs, my ride-or-die Garmin Fenix 7S watch is $300 off right now. You can find out more about these deals and my other summer essentials below.
These Swiftwick sweat-wicking socks are great for hot runs because they pull moisture away from your skin to keep your feet dry and help prevent blisters. They’re breathable to stop your feet overheating and have extra cushioning in the heel and toe, so they’ll last mile after mile.
The Victory Elite sunglasses are lightweight with a low-profile wraparound design that stays put during runs. You can even add prescription lenses if you need them. For me, they’re the perfect combination of comfort and performance for hot summer runs.
The Nathan Run Cool Stash cap is a go-to accessory when the sun is beating down. I love the clever hidden pocket where you can stash an ice cube to keep cool or clip on a strobe light if you’re out early or late. The breathable mesh panels and soft sweatband do a great job of keeping sweat out of your eyes and letting air flow.
The Dyna 1.5 is great for hitting the trails on hot days. If you’re doing a longer run or just want to make sure you’ve got enough water with you, this slim vest carries two soft flasks without feeling bulky. It's designed to fit comfortably and sits close to your body, so it won’t bounce around while you run.
This shoe is a great choice for summer running thanks to its light feel, breathable upper and soft cushioning that helps keep your feet cool and comfortable on warmer days. To get the best price, it’s worth checking a few different colors in your size. Shop the men's shoe here.
I find that normal earbuds end up getting drenched in sweat on hot runs, but bone conduction headphones like the Suunto Sonic feel much more hygienic. They sit outside your ears so you can still hear what’s going on around you, which is great for staying aware in summer.
The Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar has been my steadfast training and race companion for four years. If you want a tough watch with a bright, easy-to-read screen, even in glaring sun, this is it. The detailed performance and recovery stats make managing your training in the heat a lot easier.
