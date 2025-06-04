Massive Adidas sale is live from $10 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel
These are the Adidas deals you don’t want to miss
If your wardrobe needs a refresh for the summer, it’s the perfect time to stock up on Adidas gear thanks to this huge Adidas sale at Amazon. A bunch of popular activewear is being slashed in price, so you can get some comfortable and stylish items without blowing your budget.
Right now you can get the Adidas Ultraboost Light running shoes on sale from $47 at Amazon. We found their sock-like fit super comfortable in our Adidas Ultraboost Light review, and while they were a bit expensive at full price, they’re now on sale for epic discounts in certain sizes and colors.
Prices can vary based on your choices of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out any different color options in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Father’s Day sale.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10
- Squadra 21 Shorts (Men's): was $22 now from $11
- Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now from $15
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18
- Clogs Slide Sandal: was $50 now from $23
- Adilette Lumia Slide Sandal: was $35 now from $26
- Optime Essentials 3-Stripes 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $50 now from $28
- VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $79 now from $30
- X_PLR Phase Sneaker (Women's): was $64 now from $36
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $47
- Club Tennis Climacool Dress (Women's): was $70 now from $48
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These Adidas clogs mix comfort with style. They slip on and off easily, have a contoured footbed and come in a bunch of different colors. They're also lightweight and dry fast, making them great beach shoes.
The Adidas Adilette Lumia Sandal is now on sale from $26, making them a great pickup this summer. They come in pretty much every color you could want, and have a cool design with chunky soles and a single wide strap.
These Adidas Barreda Sneakers look totally iconic and come in a range of eye-catching colors. But they're comfortable and sturdy too, thanks to their cushioned midsole and traction rubber outsoles.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look stylish and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
These everyday Adidas women's sneakers are a bargain after this discount. Their hybrid midsole features Adidas' Boost energy return and Bounce cushioning, while the durable rubber outsole is tough enough for all of life's journeys.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
Made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, these simple shorts feature moisture-absorbing and sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry as you move about, and a drawcord on the elastic waistband for a secure fit.
The foundation of all your clothes is your underwear. Starting with a comfy pair of boxer briefs will make everything you wear feel better. This 3-pack from Adidas is heavily discounted, giving you comfort and breathability at a lower price per pair.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
This Adidas sweatshirt is great because, as the name suggests, you can wear it all year round. Its loose fit and ribbed cuffs and hem keep you cozy without overheating.
These Adidas Optime leggings have a bold and iconic look. With Adidas' three-stripes running down the side, they look super cool. But they're also soft, supportive and wick sweat off your body to keep you cool and dry.
This Adidas tennis dress looks great on the court, but it's so cute that you could easily wear it out and about. It's soft and stretchy, made of fabric that's breathable and wicks sweat. It also has a racerback design, and comes with a removeable pair of shorts.
This Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket lets you look your best on the green, or just when you're out and about. It's loose and stretchy enough to move in and has pockets in the front to store your stuff. It's also not too bulky, so you can wear it as is or layer it.
