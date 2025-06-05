Epic Hoka sale live from $12 — here's 13 sneaker and apparel deals I’d shop now
Shop stylish new athletic gear from summer
Looking to upgrade last season's sneakers and athletic apparel? There's no better time than the present — especially since Hoka is currently hosting a huge sale ahead of summer.
The brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks, is currently discounting the best running shoes and fitness apparel, including the Hoka Mach 6, which you can snag for $111. You can also grab the Hoka Speedgoat 6 for just $123, which is our favorite trail running shoe.
Ready to trade in your old sneakers for a sparkling new pair? Hoka's sale is the way to go. Below, I've rounded up all the Hoka sneaker and apparel deals I'm adding to my cart now.
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
They may look a tad alien-like, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, although the Cosmic Pearl color (pictured) is the only one on sale.
If you're in the market for a running or training shoe to continue your 2025 fitness goals, the Hoka Solimar is streamlined and balanced for nailing those daily miles. Plus, the extended heel pull at the back means you'll be able to take them on and off with ease — before you change your mind about exercising.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the women’s shoe is also on sale in a variety of colors.
2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. The women's version is also on sale.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is our favorite trail running shoe thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design. The outsole grips well on a wide range of terrain, and the cushioned midsole protects the legs over runs of any distance. The men's version of the shoe is also on sale.
The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.
Best Hoka Apparel Deals
Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $12.
These fuschia bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these.
Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.
Get ready for race day with this tank that was intuitively designed with zoned mesh for ample breathability. It's crafted to keep you cool, comfy, and ahead of pack and even features reflective logos for after-dark visibility. It can also handle daytime rays with UPF 40+.
Need a shirt with maximum breathability and next level moisture-wicking? This long sleeve will do the trick. Cool to the touch and equipped with UPF 40+ to help shield from harsh UV ray, you'll be reaching for this slim-fit shirt from your closet every time.
These high-performance running shorts were made for mobility! They feature stretchy woven knit material, a brief liner, and a waistband with drawcord to ensure they stay put. They're also water repellant so you can feel confident you'll stay dry until through your last mile.
