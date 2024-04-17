Wow! Save up to $2,999 on Tempur-Pedic's best cooling mattress in huge sale

Tempur-Pedic is the luxury mattress brand behind some of the best cooling beds on the market. Right now, you can save up to a whopping $2,999 in a huge close-out sale when you buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-breeze collection, which includes their best cooling mattresses for hot sleepers.

This 30% off discount mean you can buy a queen size Tempur-Pedic Tempur LUXEbreeze $3,849.30 at Tempur-Pedic, which equates to a hefty saving of $1,649.70. This 30% off sale includes the entire Tempur-breeze Collection, including the LUXEbreeze and the slightly cheaper PRObreeze. What's more, Tempur-Pedic is also offering $300 worth of bedding accessories.

Tempur-Pedic is renowned for producing some of the best mattresses on the market today, with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur LUXE breeze ranking highly in our best cooling mattress guide, thanks to its specialist NASA-developed temperature regulating properties. Of course, specialist beds like these will always come at a premium price. However, savings of up to $2,999 is in incredible price that we don't even see being bettered by the Memorial Day mattress sales in May.

Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze

Was: from $4,999

Now: from $3,499.30

Saving: <a href="https://www.tempurpedicsale.com/shop-mattresses/breeze-collection-pdp/v/3064/" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $2,999.40 plus $300 in accessories Summary: The Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"">best cooling mattresses you can buy, courtesy of multiple layers of innovative cooling technology. It's available in two firmness levels to suit your specific sleep style - side sleepers should check out the LUXEbreeze Soft, while back and stomach sleepers will require the support of the LUXEbreeze Firm. Even at 30% off, this mattress is still a huge investment. However, if your sleep quality is currently being blighted by overheating at night, this specialist bed will be worth the steep price tag. On the surface you'll find a zip-off SmartClimate cover designed with cooling fibers, meaning it instantly feels cool against your skin. There’s also a layer of Tempur PureCool and phase change material to absorb extra heat and humidity, and to promote better airflow. That’s followed by a pressure-relieving ventilated layer sat on a breathable base for enhanced pressure relief across your back, neck and hips. Expensive? Yes. Worth it? If you're an especially hot sleeper looking for a specialist cooling bed, then undoubtedly. Price history: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/tempur-pedic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"">Tempur-Pedic mattress deals are infrequent, and we normally only see savings like this around major holidays like Black Friday. This discount of 30% off plus $300 worth of accessories is rare and it allows you to get this innovative mattress for a fraction of its initial cost. As a close-out sale, this offer will only last for a limited time, but be aware that you won't get a mattress trial and there are no returns. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery

What is the best mattress for hot sleepers?

If you often wake up in the middle of the night feeling uncomfortable, overheated, and sweaty, then your sleep will benefit from a cooling mattress. The best cooling beds feature specialist technology (such as phase-change materials, gel infusions, and even smart tech) to help lower temperatures.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-breeze Collection uses a variety of breathable materials to keep you cool from the moment you get into bed until when your alarm rings in the morning. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-breeze collection are specialist cooling beds and come with a premium price tag. However, there are other budget cooling beds available, such as the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, which costs just $699 for a queen.