What is the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress and should you buy it in this weekend's flash sale?

DreamCloud makes mattresses designed to support and comfort all kinds of sleepers, which is why we rate them so highly. The DreamCoud Premier Rest is the brand's most luxurious offering. But what exactly is the DreamCloud Premier Rest, and is it worth buying?



The original DreamCloud mattress ranks highly in this year’s best mattresses guide, thanks to its high-quality build and competitive price. But what of its more sophisticated sibling? Like all the beds in DreamCloud's impressive sleep suite, the Premier Rest comes in both a hybrid and memory foam version.



While you can expect to pay much more for the memory foam ($3,214 vs $2,076 for a queen at full MSRP), an incredible flash sale $100 off all memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud. That's in addition to the hefty 50% off evergreen sale already in play, which is an incredible DreamCloud mattress sale. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,299 (was $3,214). But is the DreamCloud Premier Rest the right choice for you? Let's take a closer look.

Dreamcloud Premier Rest mattress: Overview

Pros 14” profile

Triple action cooling features

Layered high-quality foam for proper spine alignment and lumbar support Cons Only one firmness option available

Higher price point

DreamCloud is the brand behind one of our best hybrid mattresses and the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress is its most luxurious mattress.

This mattress will suit many types of sleepers due to its medium firm feel that supports you properly while also offering an indulgent feel. The layers of quilted gel foam, combined with the cashmere euro top adds to this plush feeling. However, it may make it too soft for stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers.

The DreamCloud Premier Rest is designed to excel in motion isolation and temperature regulation. The stable base layer and the dynamic transitional layer absorb motion, while the cashmere blend cover wicks moisture, making it perfect for hot sleepers and those who share their beds.

Dreamcloud Premier Rest mattress: Price & Trials

The Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress is currently 50% off plus an extra $100 off in fall flash sale

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Regular DreamCloud sales offer up to 50% off MSRP of most mattresses

DreamCloud's 50% off evergreen sale has held steady for much of the year, including over major sale events like Memorial Day and Labor Day. So, the current 50% discount plus a further $100 off memory foam mattresses is a fantastic discount and one we’d definitely recommend taking advantage of.

Without the discount, this mattress falls well within the premium price category. But you'll never pay that, thanks to the 50% off sale. Plus, with your purchase, you’ll get a 365-night trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns, so you can rest assured knowing you made the right decision.

Here’s the full price list of the mattress at full MSRP:

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress: Was from $1,572 , now from $686

There’s 50% off plus a further $100 off the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress in this fall flash sale, taking the queen size down to $1,299 (was $3,214). You’ll also get a forever warranty, 365-night trial, and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress: Design & Materials

The DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam is 14” tall

It has 5 layers of CertiPUR-US® Certified Foams

The mattress also has a cashmere blend Euro top cover

The triple action cooling Euro top is a blend of cashmere that offers maximum pressure relief and super soft plush comfort. Below you'll find a quilted gel foam layer, a quilted supportive foam layer, and a therapeutic gel memory foam that all work together to provide adaptive and contouring support, as well as ultimate comfort.

Below this is the dynamic transitional layer that enhances lumbar support, helps keep the spine aligned, and absorbs motion.

The bottom of the mattress is a stability base layer, made from standard foam for a sturdy structure that supports the upper layers and helps isolate motion.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress: Comfort & Support

The DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress is a medium firm

Promotes excellent spinal alignment

Excellent temperature regulation breathable Euro top cover

The DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress is rated as a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it a great option for many different sleepers. Side sleepers in particular will appreciate the cushioning euro top cover that relieves pressure from key areas like the shoulders and hips. Meanwhile, back sleepers will feel properly supported by the transitional layer designed to align the spine.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Like the other mattresses in DreamCloud's lineup, the Premier Rest boasts a cashmere blend cover wicking moisture. The Premier Rest Memory Foam also has the most amount of therapeutic gel memory foam at 3.2”, resulting in maximum motion isolation. Ultimately, this leads to an incredibly comfortable night's sleep.

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress if…

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: Whether you experience hot flashes, naturally sleep hot, or sleep next to a partner who burns up in the night, the triple action cooling cover will help you regulate your temperature .

✅ You share your bed: The 5 layers of foam and dynamic transitional layer will absorb motion across the bed, meaning you can rest undisturbed even if you share your bed with pets, children, or a restless partner.

✅ You need proper lumbar support: If you experience back pain, this mattress will offer the proper spine alignment and support you need, contouring to your sleeping position and relieving pressure.

Don’t buy the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress if…

❌ You’re on a budget: Despite the excellent 50% plus $100 off discount, the DreamCloud Premier Rest is still on the pricey side. The DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress may be more suitable if you want to stick to a lower budget.

❌ You want adjustable firmness: If you or your partner enjoy a different firmness level, or you want to choose the firmness before ordering, this mattress won’t meet your needs. Opt for the Saatva Classic instead, which comes in three different firmness levels.

❌ You want a more responsive sleep surface: If you like the feel of a bouncy mattress rather than sinking in, then this memory foam mattress will likely be too cradling for your comfort.