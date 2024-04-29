What is the DreamCloud memory foam mattress and should you buy it in the Memorial Day mattress sales?

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress is the brand's signature model, with side sleepers in particular appreciating its plush pressure relieving comfort. DreamCloud is the mattress maker behind one of the year's best mattresses, the DreamCloud hybrid - but is the all-foam version also worthy of your consideration?

The DreamCloud memory foam is made up of 7 layers of premium materials, including a cashmere blend cover and therapeutic gel-infused memory foam to help keep hot sleepers from overheating at night. Memory foam fans will love the classic 'sink-in' feel this bed provides.

Sales from DreamCloud typically range between 40% and 50% off, with the latter usually reserved for major sale events. However, 50% off flash sales from DreamCloud are becoming increasingly common, so it will be interesting to see if this saving will be bettered when the Memorial Day mattress sales roll around in May. But when they do, is this bed worth buying? Let's take a look.

THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS: OVERVIEW

Pros Lengthy 365 night trial period

Ideal for all sleepers

Strong motion isolation Cons Won't appeal to those who don't like 'sink-in' support

Some heat retention

May be too soft for back and stomach sleepers

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress sits at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale putting it at a medium-firm rating. For this reason, side sleepers in particular will appreciate its plush comfort, but may be too soft for stomach, back and heavier weight sleepers.

This mattress has a 12-inch profile and is made up of 7 layers for a luxurious feel at a mid-range price point. For sleepers who suffer from aches and pains, there is a 1.5 inch Dynamic transition layer which will promote proper spinal alignment so you’ll wake up morning after morning feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Regular DreamCloud sales mean you'll never have to pay full price for a DreamCloud mattress. Right now you can bag 50% off a DreamCloud memory foam mattress, driving the price of aDreamCloud memory foam mattress down to $765. DreamCloud also offer a generous 365-night sleep trial, offer free delivery and returns and also benefit from a forever warranty.

THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS: PRICE & TRIAL

You can ignore the MSRP when it comes to DreamCloud as there’s always a DreamCloud mattress sale running that typically offers between 40% and 50% off. But just because we see these levels of savings often, that doesn't make them any less impressive.

The brand's current 50% off sale means that a queen size DreamCloud memory foam mattress is down to $765, which translates to a healthy saving of $765. This is an excellent price for such a well-made mattress that punches well beyond its price tag. DreamCloud's benefits are great, too - you'll get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free returns and shipping.

Here are the current prices for the DreamCloud memory foam mattress:

Twin MSRP – $839

Twin XL MSRP – $1,289

Full MSRP – $1,399

Queen MSRP – $1,532

King MSRP – $1,869

Cal king MSRP – $1,869

Split King MSRP $2,578

Dreamcloud memory foam mattress: From $839 $349 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress is a medium-firm mattress that suits all Back and stomach sleepers will find it super comfortable as it has a layer of therapeutic gel-infused memory foam that gives adaptive support which takes the pressure off shoulders, hips and neck for additional comfort. Right now the DreamCloud has 50% off and is priced at just $765 for a queen size mattress (was $1,532). The mattress comes with a 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS: Design and materials

Boasts seven comfort layers, including a cashmere blend cover

12 inch deep profile

Stabilising base layer to absorb motion and bolster the perimeter

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress is an all-foam construction that is made up of 7 different layers of premium materials and is 12 inches tall. This mattress has a breathable top cover that is made using a cashmere blend that not only feels luxurious but feels cool to the touch.

The second layer is a contouring quilted foam which adds contouring comfort and works well with the next layer of supportive quilted foam. The fourth layer is therapeutic gel-infused memory foam and not only offers adaptive support but helps relieve pressure points including the back, neck, shoulders and hips. There is then a Dynamic transition layer which will help distribute weight evenly and promote proper spinal alignment, perfect for back sleepers who need that additional support.

There is then a stability base layer that helps absorb any motion, which is crucial for restless sleepers who share a bed. This is then completed by a shift resistant lower cover, which helps keep all the layers in place provide great edge support. This layer also has handles which makes moving and rotating your mattress even easier.

THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS: Support and comfort

Quilted foam for plush comfort will appeal to side sleepers

6.5 out of 10 for firmness

A dynamic transition layer for proper spinal alignment

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress will appeal to light weight combination sleepers, but side sleepers in particular who will appreciate its plush sink-in support. However, heavier weight back and stomach sleepers may find this bed too soft.

The individual layers of foam have been designed to provide a stable and yet comfortable sleep surface that will also help to ease aches and pains by promoting proper spinal alignment and offering pressure relief on key areas such as back, neck, shoulders and hips.

Despite the breathable cashmere cover and and gel-infused foam layer, the all-foam DreamCloud isn't as breathable as its hybrid counterpart. That's largely down to the lack of pocketed coils, which helps prevent from warm air becoming trapped within the bed. So if you're a particularly hot sleeper, you might be better off with the hybrid version instead.

SHOULD YOU BUY THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS?

Buy the DreamCloud memory foam mattress if…

✅ You want luxury at a mid-range price: The DreamCloud is made up of premium materials that many luxury mattress brands charge a lot more for.

✅ You’re a side sleeper: Whilst this mattress will suit all type of sleeper, side sleepers in particular will relish in the extra support and pressure-reliving properties that it offers.

✅ You want a good warranty: DreamCloud offer a forever warranty which is one of the best deals on the market. Even though you should replace your mattress every 7-10 years, it can be comforting knowing that you’re covered.

Don’t buy the DreamCloud memory foam mattress if…

❌ You’re heavier: Heavier people may find that this mattress doesn’t give the level of support needed. If you weigh upwards of 500 lb, you will be better off with one of the best mattresses for heavy people instead.

❌ You sleep hot: This bed's all foam construction and sink-in feel means that it is prone to trapping a bit of heat. If you're a hot sleeper, the DreamCloud hybrid will be more cooling for you.

❌ You don't like the classic memory foam 'hug;': If you prefer to be held on top of your mattress as opposed to sinking into it, this bed isn't for you. This bed is for memory foam fans that like that 'sink-in' support.

The bottom line…

The DreamCloud memory foam is an all foam mattress that offers cushioning luxury whilst still offering adequate support and comfort. There has never been a better time to buy this mattress than now with 50% off bringing the price of a queen size mattress down to just $765. The benefits are impressive too, with a lengthy 365 night sleep trial and forever warranty. Both shipping and returns are also free.

THE DREAMCLOUD MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS: ALTERNATIVES

Siena Sleep mattress: from $499 $199 at Siena

If you’re looking for a memory foam mattress but you’re on a strict budget then the Siena memory foam mattress is ideal. This mattress has five layers including 2 inches of gel memory foam which will provide pressure relief and cooling for hot sleepers. This mattress is also around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale making it great for back sleepers but also soft enough for side sleepers. The Siena memory foam mattress is currently just $399 (was $799) for a queen size and has 180 night sleep trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.