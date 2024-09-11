There's $400 off the Saatva Classic in a time limited sale — but should you buy now or wait for Black Friday?

If you're looking for a last-minute deal on a top-quality luxury mattress, then Saatva has the sale for you. You can save $400 off all sizes of the Classic Mattress at Saatva, with a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095). But should you buy the Saatva Classic now or hold out until this year's Black Friday sales?

The Saatva Classic tops our best mattress of 2024 guide for all sleepers, thanks to its premium materials and three customizable firmness options. While the Classic mattress is frequently on sale, MSRPs change and discounts can vary depending on the month or size you buy — so it's important to time your purchase right.

While we've seen 15% discounts and $300-off deals in past, this month's Saatva mattress sales knock $400 off every size of the Saatva mattress. We saw the same deal in last year's Black Friday sales (when the MSRPs were smaller), so we predict it will come back for Black Friday this year. With that in mind, we would recommend taking advantage of the current deal if you've had your eye on this mattress and need a new bed right now.

Saatva Classic Mattress by Saatva

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 off at Saatva



Mattress summary: With its premium, non-toxic materials and handcrafted finish, the Saatva Classic is our top choice for both this year’s best hybrid mattress and best luxury mattress. Testers for our Saatva Classic mattress review praised the luxury innerspring hybrid for its adjustable comfort, firm edge support, sturdy lumbar support, and temperature control. The mattress comes in two height options (11.5" or 14.5") and three firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm. We tested the Luxury Firm and deemed it suitable for most sleepers thanks to its balance of support and comfort. The only downside of this bed is its lack of motion isolation and $99 returns fee - but these are just minor criticisms. Price history: While a queen-size Saatva Classic dropped to $1,595 in last year’s Black Friday sale, it was still the same $400 discount - only the MSRPS were $100 lower last year. It's likely we'll see the current $400 off deal return this Black Friday, so we feel it's safe to buy right now if you're currently in need of a new bed. However, as the Black Friday mattress deals are the biggest sales event of the year, you can hold out until November to buy a Saatva Classic. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

If you want to try out the best Saatva mattress, you have two options: you can visit a Saatva Viewing Room or buy a Saatva mattress and take advantage of its 365-night at-home sleep trial.

The Saatva Viewing Rooms are located across several US metro areas. They are brick-and-mortar showrooms that feature all of Saatva's mattress models (along with other Saatva products) for you to physically try out before buying. These viewing rooms are designed to create a relaxed, pressure-free environment for you to browse Saatva's line-up of mattresses, and you can read our tester's Saatva Viewing Room experience to get a good idea of what to expect.

If you can't make it to a Saatva viewing room, you can always buy a Saatva mattress and make use of its year-long trial (this benefit is available with all Saatva mattress), allowing you to literally sleep on your purchase for a whole year. If within a year you decide it isn't right for you, you can return it - but beware that there's a &99 returns fee.