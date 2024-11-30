The Classic is great — but I recommend a different Saatva mattress this Black Friday

Looking to buy a Saatva mattress this sales seasons? I don't blame you, as these luxurious mattresses receive consistently high marks from our expert team. But which one to buy? Take my advice — save $400 on the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid in the Saatva sale. A queen is now $1,445 (was $1,945).

Our sleep experts might have awarded the Saatva Classic the title of best mattress of 2024, but the Memory Foam Hybrid isn't far behind. We gave the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid 4.8 out of 5 stars. Perhaps not the full marks we lavished on the Classic, but if you're willing to sacrifice 0.2 of a star, you can save $250 on a queen size.

Below, I'll detail exactly why the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is my favorite of the Saatva sales. Or check out our Black Friday mattress deals hub, where we've rounded up all today's best savings.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,295

Now from: $895

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review our team agreed that while no mattress is perfect, "the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid comes close". It suits all sleep styles and while not particularly plush, delivers plenty of cushioned pressure relief. Featuring Saatva's patented lumbar zone quilting, plus a layer of foam zoned to the spine, it can relieve back and hip pain. Even after going to bed with an aching spine, our lead tester woke up "pain free". Our biggest complaint is reserved for motion isolation, as the lack of cushioning results in a slightly bouncy feel. However, unless your partner is a very restless sleeper, this shouldn't be an issue. With $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Black Friday sale, a queen is now only $1,445 (was $1,845), matching the lowest price we've seen this year. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid typically falls into the premium price bracket, although a good Saatva mattress sale nudges it down into upper mid-range. While pricey, this is the cheapest bed in the Saatva line-up and the best way to try Saatva luxury on a budget. The $400 off sale is the biggest discount we see on the Memory Foam Hybrid, so now is the time to buy.

