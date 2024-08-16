Tempur-Pedic's Labor Day sale is here — this is the mattress I recommend for back sleepers

Tempur-Pedic drew from NASA technology to create the iconic Tempur Material foam, and you can get space age sleep for less in this early Labor Day sale. Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off the Tempur-Adapt mattress range, and you can add $300 of sleep accessories to your order for free. That's a queen for $1,999 (was $2,199) plus whatever pillows, sheets, or protectors you've had your eye on.

We've tested a lot of beds putting together our best mattress guide, and the Tempur-Adapt is one of the best when it comes to pressure relief. Those dense foams gently hug the body wherever you press against the mattress, reducing aches and pains for back and side sleeprs.

We're seeing some big deals already in this year's Labor Day mattress sales, including this rare chance to save on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt. And let's not forget those extras. Take your pick of Tempur-Pedic sleep and bedding accessories and save $300. Here's why it's my pick...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress

Was: from $1,699

From: from $1,499

Saving: up to $400 + $300 of bedding accessories at Tempur-Pedic Summary: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, as well as an excellent choice for couples. It's no surprise to see a Tempur-Pedic mattress deliver the classic foam feel — Tempur Material was the original memory foam — and with the Tempur-Adapt you'll get a deep, pressure relieving 'hug' that cradles sleepers. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review we found its balance of support and cushioning was excellent for back sleepers, especially those with joint pain, but stomach sleepers should look for something a little firmer. We also found the Tempur-Adapt can sleep a little hot, with those dense foams trapping heat. Upgrading to the Tempur-Adapt Hybrid can improve cooling, but it's the Tempur-Breeze collection you should look at for the best cooling mattress. The flipside of the slow moving foams is that they provide high quality motion isolation, so if you share with a restless sleeper, the Tempur-Adapt will help you stay snoozing even as your partner wriggles all over the place. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off the Adapt range, although you will have to upgrade to the LuxeAdapt mattress to get the maximum discount. There's $200 off the majority of the Tempur-Adapt sizes, with $400 off the split king. You'll also get $300 of Tempur-Pedic sleep accessories with your purchase using code 300FREE — and you get to decide what your free gifts are. Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are semi-frequent but we rarely see the Adapt line reduced outside major holidays. Now is a great time to shop, with a queen knocked down to $1,999 (was $2,199).

How many years does a Tempur-Pedic mattress last?

Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, which is standard for a mattress. However, considering these are premium beds, we might expect something a little longer. Tempur-Pedic competitor Saatva offers a lifetime warranty, as does mid-range brand Nectar.

However, we recommend replacing your mattress every six to 10 years, and your Tempur-Pedic should remain supportive for that time period. If you want to ensure your Tempur-Pedic mattress lasts as long as possible, make sure you have the right bed base. The wrong bed base won't provide the support the foams need, and you might notices your mattress sagging prematurely.