Save $1,200 on the world's only memory foam smart bed in huge Black Friday deal
A Black Friday sale drives the Sleep Number m7 smart bed down to its lowest price
With the majority of smart mattresses being hybrids, memory foam fans can feel a little left out in the smart bed market. But leading sleep tech brand Sleep Number cover all bases. You can now save $1,200 on the all sizes of the m7 memory foam smart bed at Sleep Number.
Our guide to the best mattress of the year includes several memory foam models, thanks to their exceptional pressure relief and comfort. Meanwhile, smart beds harness technology to improve the quality of your rest. Sleep Number combines these two features in its m7 smart bed, bringing side sleepers and muscle pain sufferers blissful, personalized sleep complete with nightly sleep insights.
Smart mattresses are usually pretty expensive, due to their cutting edge sleep technology. But the Black Friday mattress deals are starting to drop, and we're already seeing huge discounts on some of a favorite beds — and the Sleep Number m7 is one of them.
Sleep Number m7 smart bed
Was from: $3,999
Now from: $2,799
Saving: $1,200 at Sleep Number
Mattress summary: Sleep Number is the brand behind many of the best smart beds in the world, and it plugs a gap in the market with the m7 by combining the comfort of memory foam with cutting-edge sleep technology. As such, the Sleep Number m7 smart bed comes with the cradling pressure relief and contoured cushioning of quality memory foam, alongside ceramic-infused layers for heat release and smart sleep tracking. You can also adjust the firmness on each side of the bed to suit your individual needs. It really gives even the best memory foam mattresses a run for their money. This mattress starts at a queen size which you can now get for $2,799 (was $3,999). Plus you can get up to $500 off Sleep Number's compatible smart bed bases for even smarter sleep.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 15-year warranty
Price history: Unlike other smart bed innovators, Sleep Number runs semi-regular sales with varying discounts. Still, the current $1,200 off all sizes of the m7 smart bed is an outstanding price cut, bringing the bed to its lowest price yet. You won't find a complete smart mattress for less elsewhere.
Looking for something smarter? Try this...
Eight Sleep Pod 4: was from $2,449 now from $2,349
Eight Sleep's smart mattress covers are a great option if you're happy with the comfort and feel of your existing mattress but want to add a tech-y upgrade to your sleep routine. The Pod 4 fits over your mattress like a fitted sheet and offers dual temperature control, a vibration alarm and nightly sleep analytics to help you learn more about your health. It is the middle model in Eight Sleep's smart bed suite. While it doesn't come with a bed base, it sits at a (slightly) more affordable price. You can currently save $100 off all sizes (or $400, if you don’t mind giving Eight Sleep your email address and phone number), bringing a queen to $2,549 (was $2,649). While the $100 off is pretty standard, $400 off is a rare discount from this leading smart bed brand.
