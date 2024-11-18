Save $1,200 on the world's only memory foam smart bed in huge Black Friday deal

With the majority of smart mattresses being hybrids, memory foam fans can feel a little left out in the smart bed market. But leading sleep tech brand Sleep Number cover all bases. You can now save $1,200 on the all sizes of the m7 memory foam smart bed at Sleep Number.

Our guide to the best mattress of the year includes several memory foam models, thanks to their exceptional pressure relief and comfort. Meanwhile, smart beds harness technology to improve the quality of your rest. Sleep Number combines these two features in its m7 smart bed, bringing side sleepers and muscle pain sufferers blissful, personalized sleep complete with nightly sleep insights.

Smart mattresses are usually pretty expensive, due to their cutting edge sleep technology. But the Black Friday mattress deals are starting to drop, and we're already seeing huge discounts on some of a favorite beds — and the Sleep Number m7 is one of them.

Sleep Number m7 smart bed

Was from: $3,999

Now from: $2,799

Saving: $1,200 at Sleep Number Mattress summary: Sleep Number is the brand behind many of the best smart beds in the world, and it plugs a gap in the market with the m7 by combining the comfort of memory foam with cutting-edge sleep technology. As such, the Sleep Number m7 smart bed comes with the cradling pressure relief and contoured cushioning of quality memory foam, alongside ceramic-infused layers for heat release and smart sleep tracking. You can also adjust the firmness on each side of the bed to suit your individual needs. It really gives even the best memory foam mattresses a run for their money. This mattress starts at a queen size which you can now get for $2,799 (was $3,999). Plus you can get up to $500 off Sleep Number's compatible smart bed bases for even smarter sleep. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 15-year warranty Price history: Unlike other smart bed innovators, Sleep Number runs semi-regular sales with varying discounts. Still, the current $1,200 off all sizes of the m7 smart bed is an outstanding price cut, bringing the bed to its lowest price yet. You won't find a complete smart mattress for less elsewhere.

Looking for something smarter? Try this...