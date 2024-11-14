PlushBeds' huge Black Friday sale is here! Save $1,350 on a luxury organic mattress
PlushBeds has launched its huge Black Friday sale, and it’s well worth taking advantage of. The company, known for it’s non-toxic, luxury mattresses is taking a massive $1,350 off the Organic Latex Botanic Bliss mattress at PlushBeds. This brings a queen down to $1,799 (was $3,149), and while that’s still a premium price, it’s an incredibly good deal for a certified organic, handcrafted bed.
Choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep needs means considering firmness, feel, and design. However, sometimes materials are overlooked. Organic mattresses use natural materials that have been sourced ethically, lessening the impact on the environment and making it healthier to sleep on. The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss uses GOLS-certified latex, GOTS-certified wool, and is GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning every material has been screened for toxic materials and cleared.
Organic mattresses often come with a higher price tag than other beds, thanks to their premium materials. However, the Black Friday mattress deals have landed, bringing epic discounts. Plus, when you buy the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss, you’ll get a $599 bedding bundle thrown in for free.
PlushBeds Botanical Bliss
Was from: $2,649
Now from: $1,299
Saving: $1,350 at PlushBeds
Mattress summary: Like the best organic mattresses,
the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is crafted from all natural materials, which is healthy for both you and the planet. It's made up of 5 layers of natural materials, including a GOTS certified cotton cover and panel and a GOTS certified wool layer, both of which are naturally breathable and moisture wicking, helping sleepers regulate their temperature throughout the night. Beneath these layers are natural GOLS certified latex layers that create a responsive, adaptive surface that cradles to your body in any sleeping position. It’s also designed to relieve pressure and offer superior support thanks to the durable Dunlop latex that’s used in the support core. The mattress is available in both medium and medium-firm feels, and you can choose three different heights to suit your needs, including 9”,10” and 12”. The current mattress sale brings a queen size down to $1,799 (was $3,149) and you’ll get a generous bedding bundle worth $599 included for free. This consists of a luxury sheet set, a mattress protector, and free pillows, so you can have a complete bedroom refresh for less.
Benefits: Free shipping | Lifetime warranty | 100-night sleep trial
Price history: We’re used to seeing big discounts from PlushBeds during major sale events, and this $1,350 off is a discount we’ve seen in previous mattress sales. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic deal, and we predict that this particular sale won’t be around for long. Combine it with 25% off sitewide, plus the free bedding bundle, and it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on an organic, natural mattress. If you want to invest in non-toxic sleep, this deal is well worth taking advantage of.
Looking for a cheaper organic mattress? Try this instead…
Awara Natural Hybrid mattress: was from $896 $649 at Awara
The Awara Natural Hybrid mattress also features organic latex and wool like the PlushBeds mattress, however it also incorporates individually wrapped coils for advanced support. It has a much lower MSRP and the current Black Friday sale brings a queen down to $999 (was $1,383). You’ll also get a more generous sleep trial at 365 nights, as well as a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.
Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them.