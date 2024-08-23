Labor Day bedding sales 2024: This weekend's best deals

Investing in fresh bedding and mattress accessories is a quick and cost effective way to improve your sleep. From mattress protectors to pillows, some of the best bedding brands have already launched their Labor Day sales and slashed prices on their top-selling accessories.

Whether you've already invested in one of the best mattresses of 2024 or are looking to dress your current bed, the right bedding accessories can give your sleep health and comfort a much needed upgrade. The good news is that you don't need to wait for Labor Day itself to unlock the biggest discounts. The biggest brands, such as Purple, Casper and Leesa, have already rolled out their discounts.

If you're shopping for a new bed too, the Labor Day mattress sales is one of the best times to buy. Plus, this sale event marks your last real opportunity to buy a new mattress at a heavily discounted price until Black Friday at the end of November. In the meantime, we've rounded up five of the best bedding deals that our live and ready to shop this weekend.

1. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology: save 10% at Casper Deal Quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Standard: $89.10 (was $99)

King: $116.10 (was $129)

Pillow type: Memory foam and fiber Firmness: Medium-firm

Benefits: 30 day return period | Free shipping Best for: Side sleepers, Hot sleepers Best alternative: Coop Home Goods Eden Adjustable Pillow ($96 at Coop Sleep Goods) Quick verdict: The Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology tops our best pillow buying guide, thanks largely to its cooling credentials. But it's combination of memory foam and fibers means it's supremely comfortable too. The price point may be a little higher than some other pillows but for the improved sleep quality and cooling technology, it’s worth the investment. You can get the Casper Hybrid Pillow with snow technology in standard or king size. A 10% discount for Labor Day means the standard pillow is now $89.10 (was $99). Whilst there’s no warranty period you do get a 30-day period to return this pillow for a full refund and there’s free shipping included.

2. Bear mattress protector: save 60% off the Bear mattress protector at Bear Deal Quality: ★★★★1/2



Sale prices:

Twin: $40 (was $100)

Queen: $44 (was $110)

King: $50 (was $125)

Cal King: $50 (was $125) Mattress Protector Type: Waterproof

Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Best for: Protection against bed bugs and dust mites Best alternative: Waterproof mattress protector at Saatva (from $100 at Saatva) Quick verdict: Like many of the best mattress protectors, the Bear mattress protector is a waterproof and will protect your mattress from spills, accidents as well as sweat and body oils that may seep through. Using a dynamic fabric it responds to environmental changes keeping your bed cool and dry. It also uses a HeiQ Adaptive Technology which wicks away moisture and keeps heat away from the body. There is an impressive 60% discount off the Bear Protector with prices starting at just $40. A queen Bear protector costs $44. You get free shipping and a 10-year warranty however, this is a final sale so no returns or exchanges are permitted.

3. Purple Harmony Pillow: enjoy 10% off the Purple Harmony pillow at Purple Deal Quality: ★★★★1/2 Sale Prices:

Standard: $179 (was $199)

King: $215 (was $239) Pillow type: Latex Hybrid

Benefits: 100-night sleep trial, 1 year warranty | Free shipping

Best for: All sleepers and those who get hot at night Best alternative: Helix GlacioTex memory foam pillow (from $92.80 at Helix) Quick verdict: If you’re looking for a pillow that has a luxurious, weightless feel but also can deliver cooling comfort then the Purple Harmony is a great choice. This pillow uses Purple’s proprietary HoneyComb GelFlex grid for optimum airflow alongside a natural Talalay latex for a soft, bouncy feel. It comes with three height options so it’s suitable for all sleeping positions. There is also a choice of sizes, the standard or king. There’s 10% off pillows at Purple but other bedding has a deeper discount. A standard pillow costs $179 (was $199) but this does include a 100-night sleep trial, 1 year warranty and free shipping.

4. Leesa waterproof mattress protector: 25% off bedding at Leesa Deal Quality: ★★★★ Sale Prices:

Twin: $59 (was $79)

Twin XL: $59 (was $79)

Full: $66 (was $89)

Queen: $66 (was $89)

King: $74 (was $99) Mattress protector type: Hypoallergenic and waterproof

Benefits: 30-night trial | 1 year warranty | Free shipping

Best for: Those prone to spills and accidents Best alternative: WinkBeds DreamComfort mattress protector (from $69 at WinkBeds) Quick verdict:The Leesa waterproof mattress protector offers a snug fit over any mattress from 8” to 21” deep. This hypoallergenic protector has five sided protection against liquid spills and accidents as well as dust mites and bed bugs. And don’t worry about it disturbing you at night, even though it is waterproof it is made using a soft, lightweight fabric that you’ll barely notice is there. It’s machine washable so easy to clean and maintain. Leesa are offering 25% off all bedding so a queen waterproof mattress protector costs $66 (was $89). It also enjoys a 30-night sleep trial, 1 year warranty and free shipping.

5. Ghost Sheets set: Save 50% off sitewide at GhostBed plus two free pillows Deal Quality: ★★★★★ Sale Prices: Twin: $125 (was $250)

Twin XL: $145 (was $290)

Full: $155 (was $310)

Queen: $175 (was $350)

King: $190 (was $380)

Lowest price this year (queen): $? Sheet type: Cotton and Tencel

Benefits: 3 year warranty | Free shipping

Best for: Hot sleepers who want luxury

Best alternative: Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tercel Sheets (from $126.80 at Brooklyn Bedding) Quick Verdict: Hot sleepers will love these GhostSheets from GhostBeds which are being described as being the coolest sheets in the world. Made with a premium Supima cotton that has been blended with Tercel fibers. The Supima cotton doesn’t just feel luxurious but it’s super durable and will keep it’s shape, feel and comfort no matter how many times it’s been washed. You can choose between grey or white and to be honest at these prices you could even just have one of each. GhostBed always have a 50% off sale and this has also extended to their bedding with this sheet set costing $$175 (was $350). Act fast and you’ll also get two luxury pillows for free. Perks also include free, fast shipping and a 3-year warranty.

Labor Day bedding sales 2024 FAQs

What is Labor Day 2024

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States which is celebrated on the first Monday of every September. The holiday celebrates the America Labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the well-bring of the country. This year Labor Day fall on Monday, September 2, 2024.

When will this year’s Labor Day bedding sales start?

This year’s Labor Day sales have already started. Many top sleep brands start discounting their mattresses and bedding as early as August in what they call their Early Labor Day sales. Some brands offer smaller discounts during their early sales with the bigger discounts being applied close to the big day, so it’s a good idea to always do your research and know what kind of discount the retailer usually offers.

You can expect the Labor Day sales to run throughout Labor Day weekend and even continue in to September. It is worth keeping an eye on MSRP's on some of the big name mattress brands as these can bounce around in the run up to holiday sales events making it look like a bigger discount is being applied than it really is.

Should you buy bedding during the Labour day sales?

Labor Day is a great time to buy new bedding. Whether you want a new topper to change the feel of your bed or you just fancy some new sheets, you can get some really good deals.

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and is also the last major sales holiday that you'll see until the end of the year when the Black Friday deals launch. And since fall is the best time to get warm and cozy, it makes it an ideal time to get some new bedding. The biggest discounts on mattresses and accessories tend to be around President's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Black Friday.

Where to find this year’s best Labor Day bedding sales

We have rounded up some of the best bedding sales that are on offer in this year’s Labor Day sales. But if you’ve not seen anything you like, there are plenty of other deals out there.

The cheapest deals are always with the brand directly so if there’s a particular brand you’re interested in, the first thing you should do is head to their website. Buying from the brand directly means that you’ll get to take advantage of any sleep trials, warranties plus free shipping.

Occasionally, you may find some sleep brands offering their bedding cheaper through third-party sites like Amazon, Target or Bed, Bath & Beyond but you will unlikely get the extra benefits, which is especially important if you want to utilize the sleep trials or warranty periods.

Some brands like DreamCloud, Nectar and GhostBed also have evergreen sales so holidays like Labor Day don’t really make much of a difference, so its important to do your research and determine whether the sales price you’re seeing is a permanent fixture.